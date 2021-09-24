Winsouth and the Moody Chamber of Commerce celebrated the ribbon cutting of new credit union location.
The Moody Winsouth location was opened simultaneously with offices in Pell City and Fairfield. All three of these openings have been mergers with a previous company, Landmark Credit Union.
Councilman Ellis Key attended the ribbon cutting in place of Mayor Joe Lee to show city support to the new branch.
“On behalf of the mayor and the city, we would like to welcome Winsouth, and all who came here today to celebrate this ribbon cutting,” said Key
The transitions have been managed by Nathan Clough, the director of compliance and training.
“We’ve been looking to get into the suburbs of Birmingham for a while now,” said Clough. “When we had the opportunity to merge in with Landmark, it was kind of a no brainer for us to get here through that measure.”
Clough said he was excited that the preexisting relationship with the community and local business have had a smooth transition over to the new company.
“Serving the community is a big part of the credit union business model,” said Clough.
Employees who worked for Landmark before the merger were invited to stay on as the locations merged into Winsouth.
“We’ve been really pleased with the staff at all three of the locations. When you do a merger, you’re not really sure what you’re inheriting, but we’ve had super good luck. We are looking forward to keeping those employees on and making them part of our overall team,” said Clough.
He’s most looking forward to customers being able to enjoy convenience measures that have been put in place such as Docusign and other applications. These allow for the company and clients to do business without meeting in person.
