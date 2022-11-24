The iconic Christmas film that runs round-the clock on Dec. 25 is coming to CEPA. Presented by the Spotlight Kids Drama Club, join the Parker family as they embark on the most harrowing part of the year-the Christmas season in “A Christmas Story: The Musical.”
Nine-year-old Ralphie Parker is a young boy who yearns for the gift many boys did in the 1940s, a BB gun. A Red Ryder Carbine Action BB Gun. His mother, a loving but often-frazzled woman, believes the toys to be too dangerous for children, and his father is too busy with his crossword puzzles and the neighborhood Bumpus hounds to pay much attention to his sons.
That leaves Ralphie only one option: Santa.
This classic story has been adapted into a new musical that puts a new spin on the iconic film. Your favorite scenes are all still here! The bunny suit, the frozen pole, Farkus and Dill, and the infamous leg lamp are all included in this spectacular production.
Directed by Elisabeth Rea, see “A Christmas Story: The Musical” Dec. 15-18, at CEPA. Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for students, and are available now at pellcitycepa.com/tickets.
CEPA and Spotlight are supported in 2022 by The City of Pell City, Pell City Schools, St. Clair County Schools, Trussell Funderburg Rea Bell and Furgerson, Goodgame Company, and the Alabama State Council on the Arts.
This classic stars:
- Ralphie Parker — Jackson Kerr
- Jean Shephard — Joshua Briggs
- The Old Man — Michael Dillard
- Mother — Emma Kelley
- Randy Parker — John Paul Love
- Santa — Mark Brown
- Miss Shields — Sunni Langsmith
- Scut Farkus — Bryant Germany
Grover Dill — Nate Cardenas
- Schwartz — Cole Castleberry
- Flick — Joshua Dillard
- Mary Beth — Minora Langsmith
- Esther Jane — Lila Henderson
- Ensemble: Abby Frees, Abby Kelley, Alicia Love, Amy Cardenas, Anna Crosson, Autumn Smith, Charleigh Nance, Clara Scelsi, Cooper Kreitlein, Dylan Kielbasa, Emily Rea, Emma Gibson, Evelyn Rea, Hannah Jack, Jackson Love, Jenna Kelley, Lily Gardner, Maggie Hooie, NaRiah Knight, Ryan Brasher, Sadie Black, Tomazz Jackson, William Rea, Willow Smith, Zarine Langsmith
