Two North Carolina men are facing drug charges after a Steele K9 officer discovered 250 pounds of marijuana in their vehicle.
Jacory Martin and Ron Banks where taken into custody after a traffic stop on Monday morning at 1:30 a.m. led to the discovery.
According to officials, officer Whit Buttram pulled a Nissan van over for not having tag lights and swerving on the interstate. K9 Tara found the drugs in the vehicle.
“We got it off the streets. That’s 250 pounds that will not be able to harm a soul,” said Steele Police Chief Mark Ward.
