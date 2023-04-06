The Senior Center visited the Davy Crockett museum in Tennessee as part of their tour on March 27.
The Springville Parks and Recreation Department hosted Shannon Estenoz, Assistant Secretary for Fish and Wildlife and Parks, with the Department of Interior to speak on the culvert restoration project underway at Springville Station Park with visitors from Geological Survey of Alabama, United States Fish and Wildlife Service, The Nature Conservancy in Alabama, Mayor Thomas, City Council Member Austin Phillips, and others in attendance on March 24.
SES second grade participated in Farm Day hosted by SHS FFA members on March 24 where students learned about agriculture with hands-on workshops.
The Springville Public Library hosted a class titled All About Bees by Pinkhill Organics that taught students about bee keeping and the importance of bees and honey on March 28.
Springville Parks and Rec is partnering with Allstate Insurance to bring you Summer Bash 2023 on May 25, the Splash Pad will be free to the public. Events are scheduled starting at 10 a.m. including a dog show, games, inflatables, vendors, food and more. For any questions, please reach out to lcleaver@cityofspringville.com or call 205-467-0265.
Cheer Registration is now open through April 15 for K4-6th grade. Cost: $350
Includes: Uniform Top, Uniform Bottom, Midriff, T-shirt, Skort, Bloomers, Bows, and Poms.
Visit SpringvilleParksandRec.com to register. For additional questions please contact lcleaver@cityofspringville.com or call 205-467-0265.
Grief Share Classes at Christ Community Church in Springville. Grief can definitely be like a roller coaster, but there is hope, comfort & understanding at a GriefShare group. Register at christcommunitypca.com/griefshare.
The Springville Library is open Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. — 5 p.m., and every 1st and 3rd Saturday, 10 a.m. — 1 p.m. Call 205-467-2339 for more information.
The Springville Public Library Preschool Story time is at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Registration requested. Call 205-467-2339 or send a Facebook message to register.
Springville Senior Center Yoga on Mondays, Ceramics on Tuesdays and Thursdays.
The Springville Preservation Society is taking reservations for use of the historic “Little House” located adjacent to the Police Department for events or meetings. Rates are $40 for two hours; $75 for four hours; and $125 per day. For reservations call Gayle Hammonds at 205-937-3071 or Paulette Kelly at 205-467-3971.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.