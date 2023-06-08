Heritage Christian Academy received a generous donation of library books from Springville Elementary School and their librarians on May 24.
The Dean Family began working on the world’s largest commercially sold jigsaw puzzle on Nov. 4, 2022, and completed it on June 3. The puzzle is 60,000 pieces and 29’ x 8’.
The SHS Baseball Team hosted their annual Tiger Baseball Camp for young players wanting to improve their skills in the last week of May.
The Teachers at SES posed for an end-of-school photo to wish students a wonderful Summer Break on May 25.
Springville High School was recognized on June 1 by Character.org as using a promising practice contributing to character development. SHS is 1 of only 177 schools and organizations globally recognized for this honor in 2023.
VBS Round-Up
June 5-9 Clearbranch Ready, Set, Move 6-8:30 p.m.
June 11-16 Central Baptist Church 6-8:30 p.m.
June 12-14 FBC Springville at the Splash Pad Summer Blast 6-8 p.m.
July 12-14 Flow Church, Ashville “Game On” 6:30-8:30 p.m.
July 24-28 St. Clair Springs Baptist Church 6:45-8:30 p.m.
July 23-25 Spring Valley Baptist Church Mobile VBS, 5 Locations 6-8 p.m.
Springville Parks & Recreation
The Splash Pad is now open Tuesday-Saturday 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Sunday 1-5 p.m., Closed on Mondays. For additional questions, contact lcleaver@cityofspringville.com or call 205-467-0265.
Registration is now open for tackle football. It will close on June 26. Night of Champions will be on Aug. 12. First game is Aug. 26. Visit SpringvilleParksandRec.com to register. Cost is $200. This can be paid for on the website during registration via credit card. If you would like to pay by cash or check, visit the parks office at 480 Springville Station Blvd Springville.
Springville Parks and Recreation is launching Ready Set Tennis as the first of a series of offerings to build adult tennis skills and become connected with the Springville Players Club, a newly formed tennis group geared toward building lifelong tennis skills and opportunities for organized play here in Springville. This program is geared toward adult beginners. and includes : 4+ hours with a USTA tennis pro, an adult tennis racquet, and a Ready Set Tennis T-Shirt. Program dates and times: Saturdays from 9 a.m.-10 a.m., June 10, 17 and 24. For more information contact lcleaver@cityofspringville.com or call 205-467-0265.
The Springville Library is open Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. — 5 p.m. and every 1st and 3rd Saturday, 10 a.m. — 1 p.m. Call 205-467-2339 for more information.
The Springville Senior Center hosts yoga on Mondays, ceramics on Tuesdays and Thursdays
The center will host the Great Gatsby 1920s Dance on June 9 at the Storm Shelter near the Tennis Courts adjacent to Walmart. Come out and bring your dancing shoes, Admission: $10.
