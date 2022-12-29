Springville Elementary recognized the Support Person of the Year, Amanda Norris, with a decorated bouquet on Dec. 14 presented by Principal Hill.
The Springville Senior Center hosted a Family Paint & Craft Day for the Holidays on Dec. 22. The Senior Center will reopen on Jan. 3.
The Springville High School SADD Chapter at the direction of Mrs. Wesley collected toys for Toys for Tots along with the Springville PD. The Springville Police Department delivered gifts to 74 children for Christmas in our area.
Santa and Mrs. Clause visited the Springville Public Library for Preschool Story time on Dec. 15.
The Springville Fire Department will host a Red Cross Blood Drive on Thursday, Dec. 29 from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. at Springville City Hall, 160 Walker Drive.
Stclairsnowscouts is a community project of Boy Scout Troop 845, chartered by New Heights Christian Church in Argo, Ala. The troop has created 12 wooden snowmen and placed them around Argo, Springville and Margaret to form a “Snowman Trail”. Each snowman has one point of the Scout Law — Trustworthy, Loyal, Helpful, Friendly, Courteous, Kind, Obedient, Cheerful, Thrifty, Brave, Clean and Reverent. Join the search to find them all.
Springville Community Meetings
Grief Share Classes at Christ Community Church in Springville. Grief can definitely be like a roller coaster, but there is hope, comfort & understanding at a GriefShare group. Register at https://www.christcommunitypca.com/griefshare
The Springville Civil Air Patrol, CAP-126 meets Tuesday nights 6-8:30 p.m. at the Springville National Guard Armory. Contact Maj. Michael McEntyre at 205-914-4146 if you have any questions. http://www.gocivilairpatrol.com.
Springville Library
The library is open Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. — 5 p.m., and every 1st and 3rd Saturday, 10 a.m. — 1 p.m. Call 205-467-2339 for more information.
The Springville Public Library Preschool Story time is at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Registration requested. Call 205-467-2339 or send a Facebook message to register.
Springville Senior Center
Yoga on Mondays, ceramics on Tuesdays and Thursdays
Check out its Facebook page for online activities and more information at https://www.facebook.com/seniorcenterspringville
Springville Preservation Society
The Springville Preservation Society is taking reservations for use of the historic “Little House” located adjacent to the Police Department for events or meetings. Rates are $40 for two hours; $75 for four hours; and $125 per day. For reservations call Gayle Hammonds at 205-937-3071 or Paulette Kelly at 205-467-3971.
