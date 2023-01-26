The Springville Library hosted Preschool Storytime with Mrs. Shallon on Feb. 19. Preschool Storytime meets every Thursday at 10:30 a.m. at the Children’s Annex.
Mrs. Joanne sculpted and painted a cute gnome she created in Ceramics Class at the Springville Senior Center on Jan. 16.
Springville Middle School 8th grade girls basketball played against Odenville at the St. Clair County Basketball Tournament at Moody High School while fellow Springville students cheered them on.
Springville Elementary students in Mrs. Stewart’s science class had hands-on lessons on Jan.19.
Springville Middle School will host a Prom and Pageant Dress Sale on Friday, Jan. 27 from 4-7 p.m. in the Springville Middle Auditorium.
SCHOOLS, CHURCHES, DAYCARES: Springville Splash Pad is opening for groups ONLY the week of May 12-19, 2023. The rental rate is $400. There is a 50 percent discount if you are located in Springville. Visit SpringvilleParksandRec.com or email lcleaver@cityofspringville.com for more information.
Grief Share Classes at Christ Community Church in Springville. Grief can definitely be like a roller coaster, but there is hope, comfort & understanding at a GriefShare group. Register at https://www.christcommunitypca.com/griefshare
The Springville Civil Air Patrol, CAP-126 meets Tuesday nights 6-8:30 p.m. at the Springville National Guard Armory. Contact Maj. Michael McEntyre at 205-914-4146 if you have any questions. http://www.gocivilairpatrol.com.
Springville Library
The library is open Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. — 5 p.m., and every 1st and 3rd Saturday, 10 a.m. — 1 p.m. Call 205-467-2339 for more information.
The Springville Public Library Preschool Storytime is at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Registration requested. Call 205-467-2339 or send a Facebook message to register.
Jan. 27 Beginner Yoga Class 11:15 a.m.
Jan. 30 Genealogy Class 11 a.m.
Jan. 31 Muscle Strength & Flexibility Class 11:30 a.m.
Springville Senior Center
Yoga on Mondays, ceramics on Tuesdays and Thursdays.
Check out its Facebook page for online activities and more information at https://www.facebook.com/seniorcenterspringville
Springville Preservation Society
The Springville Preservation Society is taking reservations for use of the historic “Little House” located adjacent to the Police Department for events or meetings. Rates are $40 for two hours; $75 for four hours; and $125 per day. For reservations call Gayle Hammonds at 205-937-3071 or Paulette Kelly at 205-467-3971.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.