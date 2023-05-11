SES Principal Chris Hill greeted students at Springville Elementary School on May 2 for National Principal Day in Dr. Suess attire.
The Springville High School Lady Tigers softball team were crowned 5A Area Champs against Hayden and will advance to the Regional Tournament.
The SHS track team competed at the AHSAA State track meet, with three state championships won on the first day of competition. Ayden Walton won two 5A state championships in long jump and triple jump. Porter Oldham won the 5A state championship in Para Shot Put on May 4.
Springville High School Recognized the April Tiger Code Students of the Month. Students include: Hayden Gilbert, Walker Cole, Jada DeLeon, Brennen Cambron, Hope Moody, Clara Hughes, Zane Robson and Maddie Roulaine.
Homestead Hollow Arts & Crafts Festival May 12 -14, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Enjoy a day in the country, arts, crafts, pioneer demonstrations, kid’s activities, live entertainment, antique cabins and delicious food. Admission is $10 adults, $5 ages 3 to 12, free ages 2 and under, free parking. No pets allowed, service animals welcome. We are located in Springville, exit 154, I59.
Springville Parks and Rec is partnering with Allstate Insurance to host Summer Bash 2023 on May 25, the splash pad will be free to the public. Events are scheduled starting at 10 a.m. including a dog show, games, inflatables, vendors, food and more. For any questions, please reach out to lcleaver@cityofspringville.com or call 205-467-0265.
Springville splash pad is opening for groups only the week of May 12-19. The rental rate is $400. There is a 50 percent discount if you are located in Springville. Visit SpringvilleParksandRec.com or email lcleaver@cityofspringville.com for more information.
The Springville Library is open Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., and every 1st and 3rd Saturday, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Call 205-467-2339 for more information.
The Springville Public Library Preschool Story time is at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Registration requested. Call 205-467-2339 or send a Facebook message to register.
Springville Senior Center Yoga on Mondays, Ceramics on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Check out their Facebook page for online activities and more information at facebook.com/seniorcenterspringville.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.