The Springville High School recognized its seniors, Tucker Cayse, Lauren Isley and Braden Minton and Mr. Vann attended the Future Farmers of America Banquet on April 27.
The Springville Public Library and Springville Middle School hosted Roger Reid, author of the young adult novels Longleaf, Space, and Time on April 28. Students began the day with a presentation by Reid, followed by classroom Q&A time. Reid also served as writer, director, and producer for the award-winning “Discovering Alabama” television series, a program of The University of Alabama’s Alabama Museum of Natural History in cooperation with Alabama Public Television.
Springville Elementary 5th grade students enjoyed a field trip to Regions Field in Birmingham to see a Birmingham Barons game on April 26.
Springville Area Rotary Club hosted guest speaker Will Ratliff on April 21, who presented information on the upcoming International Peace Conference that will be hosted in Birmingham on May 4 - 6.
The 2023 Rotary International Peace Conference will highlight the pursuit of peace at every level of society from individual peace to international peace, with a special focus on empowering women and girls, combating human trafficking, and the continuing quest for racial justice and equity.
The City of Springville will be holding an Electronic Recycling and Paper Shredding event on May 6 at City Hall from 9 a.m to 1 p.m. For more information, please contact Doug Morrison at dmorrison@cityofspringville.com.
Homestead Hollow Arts & Crafts Festival May 12 -14, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Enjoy a day in the country, arts, crafts, pioneer demonstrations, kid’s activities, live entertainment, antique cabins and delicious food. Admission is $10 adults, $5 ages 3 to 12, free ages 2 and under, free parking. No pets allowed, service animals welcome. We are located in Springville, exit 154, I59.
Springville Parks and Rec is partnering with Allstate Insurance to host Summer Bash 2023 on May 25, the splash pad will be free to the public. Events are scheduled starting at 10 a.m. including a dog show, games, inflatables, vendors, food and more. For any questions, please reach out to lcleaver@cityofspringville.com or call 205-467-0265.
Springville splash pad is opening for groups only the week of May 12-19. The rental rate is $400. There is a 50 percent discount if you are located in Springville. Visit SpringvilleParksandRec.com or email lcleaver@cityofspringville.com for more information.
Grief Share Classes at Christ Community Church in Springville. Grief can definitely be like a roller coaster, but there is hope, comfort & understanding at a GriefShare group. Register at christcommunitypca.com/griefshare.
The Springville Civil Air Patrol, CAP-126 meets Tuesday nights 6-8:30 p.m. at the Springville National Guard Armory. Contact Maj. Michael McEntyre at 205-914-4146 if you have any questions gocivilairpatrol.com.
The Springville Library is open Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., and every 1st and 3rd Saturday, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Call 205-467-2339 for more information.
The Springville Public Library Preschool Story time is at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Registration requested. Call 205-467-2339 or send a Facebook message to register.
Springville Senior Center Yoga on Mondays, Ceramics on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Check out their Facebook page for online activities and more information at facebook.com/seniorcenterspringville.
