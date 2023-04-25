The Springville High School Tiger Marching Band led by Aaron Saxon marched on Constitution Avenue in Washington DC, to join the National Cherry Blossom Festival Parade on Saturday, April 15. Joining the Band was Springville Mayor Dave Thomas.
Members of the Springville High School Tigers Baseball Team greeted students by opening doors at SES on April 17. The Tigers are headed to the Playoffs this weekend.
The Springville Area Rotary Club hosted guest speakers Patrice Kurzejeski, Director and Charity Mitchum Deputy Director of St Clair County St. Clair County EMA on April 20 to share about their newest program called Alert St Clair. This program sends severe weather, emergency and tourism events alerts. To sign up, go to stcema.org.
Sterling Wanninger will be hosting a Dog Show from 1-2 p.m. on May 25 at Big Springs Park as part of the schedule of events for Summer Bash. Sterling was a part of the American Kennel Club’s (AKC) 2022 AKC USA Junior World Agility Team. For more information contact lcleaver@cityofspringville.com or call 205-467-0265.
Homestead Hollow Arts & Crafts Festival May 12, 13, 14, 2023 9am to 5pm. Enjoy a day in the country, arts, crafts, pioneer demonstrations, kid’s activities, live entertainment, antique cabins and delicious food! Admission is $10 adults, $5 ages 3 to 12, free ages 2 and under, free parking. No pets allowed, service animals welcome. We are located in Springville, exit 154, I59.
Springville Parks and Rec is partnering with Allstate Insurance to host Summer Bash 2023 on May 25, the Splash Pad will be free to the public. Events are scheduled starting at 10 a.m. including a dog show, games, inflatables, vendors, food and more. For any questions, please reach out to lcleaver@cityofspringville.com or call 205-467-0265.
Springville Splash Pad is opening for groups only the week of May 12-19. The rental rate is $400. There is a 50 percent discount if you are located in Springville. Visit SpringvilleParksandRec.com or email lcleaver@cityofspringville.com for more information.
Grief Share Classes at Christ Community Church in Springville. Grief can definitely be like a roller coaster, but there is hope, comfort & understanding at a GriefShare group. Register at christcommunitypca.com/griefshare.
The Springville Civil Air Patrol, CAP-126 meets Tuesday nights 6-8:30 p.m. at the Springville National Guard Armory. Contact Maj. Michael McEntyre at 205-914-4146 if you have any questions gocivilairpatrol.com.
The Springville Library is open Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. — 5 p.m., and every 1st and 3rd Saturday, 10 a.m. — 1 p.m. Call 205-467-2339 for more information.
The Springville Public Library Preschool Story time is at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Registration requested. Call 205-467-2339 or send a Facebook message to register.
Springville Senior Center Yoga on Mondays, Ceramics on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Check out their Facebook page for online activities and more information at facebook.com/seniorcenterspringville.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.