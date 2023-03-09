The SMS Advanced Band went in to MPA having never been and walked out with the highest ratings possible: all superiors! Wonderful job by these 7th/8th graders performing a wonderful, musically-moving performance. Tomorrow, it’s the high school’s turn.
SHS History Teacher and Musician, Shannon Slaughter performed at Bluegrass at The Chapel on Saturday, Feb. 25 at The Rose Chapel, Atalla, Ala. with several current and former students in attendance.
The St. Clair County Board of Education named SMS’s Mrs. Deming as District Teacher of the Year at the SCCS Board meeting with a recognition ceremony.
Congratulations to the Springville Rotary Club Springville High School students and Teacher of the Month; Mrs. Celia Jeffres, Ty Harrison and Brooke Walker.
Springville Splash Pad is opening for groups only the week of May 12-19, 2023. The rental rate is $400. There is a 50 percent discount if you are located in Springville. Visit SpringvilleParksandRec.com or email lcleaver@cityofspringville.com for more information.
The library is open Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. — 5 p.m., and every 1st and 3rd Saturday, 10 a.m. — 1 p.m. Call 205-467-2339 for more information.
The Springville Public Library Preschool Storytime is at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Registration requested. Call 205-467-2339 or send a Facebook message to register.
• March 9 ACT Prep 3:30 p.m. 3:15 p.m.
• March 13 Genealogy11 a.m.
• March 14 Muscle Strength & Flexibility 11:30 a.m.
• March 15 Homeschool STEM 10 a.m.
• March 16 Preschool Storytime 10:30 a.m.
• March 16 ACT Prep 3:30 p.m.
• March 17 Beginner Yoga 11:15 a.m.
March
- 20 Genealogy11 a.m.
- March 21 “ Muscle Strength11:30 a.m.
- March 21 Babies & BooksStorytime10 a.m.
• March 23 Preschool Storytime 10:30 a.m.
March 23 ACT Prep 3:30 p.m.
- March 27 All About Bees11 a.m.
- March 28 Muscle Strength11:30 a.m.
• March 28 Spring Break Crafts for Kids 10 a.m.-12 p.m.
• March 29 Spring Break Crafts for Kids 10 a.m.-12 p.m.
• March 30 Spring Break Crafts Pre-K 10 a.m.-12 p.m.
March 31 Begin
- ner Yoga11:15 a.m.
Cheer Registration is now open through April 15 for K 4-6th grade. Cost: $350. Includes: Uniform top, uniform bottom, Midriff, T-shirt, skort, bloomers, bows and poms.
Visit SpringvilleParksandRec.com to register. For additional questions please contact lcleaver@cityofspringville.com or call 205-467-0265.
Grief can definitely be like a roller coaster, but there is hope, comfort & understanding at a GriefShare group. Register at christcommunitypca.com/griefshare
Springville Senior Center will host yoga on Mondays, Ceramics on Tuesdays and Thursdays.
Check out its Facebook page for online activities and more information atfacebook.com/seniorcenterspringville
March
- 13 Beginner Yoga10:30 a.m.
• March 14 Fireman’s Lunch 12 p.m.
• March 15 BINGO TBA
• March 17 The Rocket Restaurant 9:30 a.m.
March
- 20 Beginner Yoga10:30 a.m.
• March 22 Body Groove 10 a.m.
• March 27 TN Amish Trip TBA
• March 28 Davy Crockett Museum TBA
• March 29 Body Groove 10 a.m.
The Springville Preservation Society is taking reservations for use of the historic “Little House” located adjacent to the Police Department for events or meetings. Rates are $40 for two hours; $75 for four hours; and $125 per day. For reservations call Gayle Hammonds at 205-937-3071 or Paulette Kelly at 205-467-3971.
The Springville Civil Air Patrol, CAP-126 meets Tuesday nights 6-8:30 p.m. at the Springville National Guard Armory. Contact Maj. Michael McEntyre at 205-914-4146 if you have any questions. http://www.gocivilairpatrol.com.
