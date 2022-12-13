Congratulations to Springville Fire Department Firefighter/Paramedic Jay Wheeler who graduated Recruit School on Dec. 7. Jay was recognized by receiving the Outstanding Academic Achievement award for highest grade point average.
The Springville Area Rotary Club recognized Mrs. Amanda Umphrey as the Teacher of the Month and Students of the Month to Kate Hutchinson, Andrew Carroll.
Congratulations to Jefferson State Student and Odenville native Sarah Peoples for winning $20,000 during the Dr. Pepper Challenge at the Big 10 Conference Football Championship Game on Dec. 3 at the Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana.
SES Preschool students had a special visit by the Grinch on Dec. 8. The Grinch’s heart grew 3 sizes bigger after the visit.
Stclairsnowscouts is a community project of Boy Scout Troop 845, chartered by New Heights Christian Church in Argo, Alabama. The troop has created 12 wooden snowmen and placed them around Argo, Springville and Margaret to form a “Snowman Trail”. Each snowman has one point of the Scout Law — Trustworthy, Loyal, Helpful, Friendly, Courteous, Kind, Obedient, Cheerful, Thrifty, Brave, Clean and Reverent. Join the search to find them all.
The Springville Fire Department will be taking orders for Christmas Hams and Smoked Turkeys. Whole Hams are $100, Half ham $50, and smoked Turkey is $60. Meats will be ready for pickup on Friday Dec. 23 after 4 p.m. To place an order call 205-467-2703.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.