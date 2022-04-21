The Springville Area Rotary Club hosted Angie Cantrell, the Director of the Pregnancy Care Center in Springville as their guest speaker on April 12th.
Springville High School Senior and Tiger Band Drum Major Abby Royal had Outstanding scores for piano at the Alabama District Auditions on April 13th. She’s headed to the State Competition.
Springville High School Senior Derek Moore signed to play basketball at Delta State University on April 14th.
The SYA — Springville Youth Softball 6U girls got to have the Varsity experience on April 7th when the SHS Softball hosted them at their game against Southside at Springville.
The Springville Police Department and the Springville Fire Department will host Springville Night Out on June 18th at Springville High School from 12 p.m. until 5p.m. with a special guest appearance by Bassmaster Elite Pro Wes Logan. There will be free hot dogs, cotton candy and face painting.
The 2022 Springville Classic Golf Tournament benefiting Springville Middle School will be held May 14th at Cumberland Lakes Golf Course in Pinson. The fee is $400 per team ($100 per player) For any additional information please contact Aaron Cox at aaron.cox@sccboe.org or call SMS at 205-467-2740.
St. Clair County Schools are accepting online pre-registration applications for the 2022-2023 school year First-Class Pre-K Classrooms. Please register for the school zone in which you reside. Applicants must turn 4 on or before September 1, 2022 to be eligible for the next academic year. Prek.alaceed.alabama.gov
May 4th will be Kindergarten Roundup (time TBA); May 12…Kindergarten Registration, 2-6 pm in the library.
Springville Parks & Recreation
SPLASH PAD WILL REOPEN MAY 27, 2022; Splash Pad Hours are Monday: CLOSED, Tuesday- Saturday: 10 AM-6 PM, Sunday: 1-5 PM.
Private Party Rentals: Tuesday-Saturday: 6-8 PM, Sunday: 5-7 PM.
Admission: $2 Per Person (3 and under free)
Season Pass Purchase available through your account
Groups of 15+ Must Reserve a Pavilion
Rainout Information will be on Springville Parks and Recreation Facebook or contact springvilleparksandrec.com.
Springville Community Meetings
Grief Share Classes at Christ Community Church in Springville. Grief can definitely be like a roller coaster, but there is hope, comfort & understanding at a GriefShare group. Register at https://www.christcommunitypca.com/griefshare
The Springville Civil Air Patrol, CAP-126 meets Tuesday nights 6-8:30 p.m. at the Springville National Guard Armory. Contact Maj. Michael McEntyre at 205-914-4146 if you have any questions. http://www.gocivilairpatrol.com.
Springville Library
The library is open Monday-Friday, 9 AM — 5 PM, and every 1st & 3rd Saturday, 10 AM — 1 PM. Call 205-467-2339 to request curbside pickup. Patrons are responsible for maintaining a safe social distance
April 22 Beginner Yoga 12 p.m.
April 26 Genealogy Class12 p.m.
April 27 Preschool Visits 9:30 a.m.
April 28 Preschool Storytime 10:30 a.m.
April 28 ACT Prep3:30 p.m.
April 29 Beginner Yoga 12 p.m.
Registration Required
The Springville Public Library Preschool Storytime is at 10:30 AM on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Individually packaged snacks and crafts also return this week. Be sure to register your group, as space remains limited. Call 205-467-2339 or send a Facebook message to register.
Springville Senior Center
Yoga on Mondays, Ceramics on Tuesdays and Thursdays
Check out their Facebook page for online activities and more information at https://www.facebook.com/seniorcenterspringville
Springville Preservation Society
The Springville Preservation Society is taking reservations for use of the historic “Little House” located adjacent to the Police Department for events or meetings. Rates are $40 for two hours; $75 for four hours; and $125 per day. For reservations call Gayle Hammonds at 205-937-3071 or Paulette Kelly at 205-467-3971.
