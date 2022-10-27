Here are some football happenings around the county as it relates to St. Clair County.
Leeds
Leeds is undefeated at 9-0 with a huge non-regional game with 6A Center Point this weekend. While the game does not affect their postseason, look for the Green Wave to attempt a 10-0 regular season of historic proportions for their school.
They face Fairfield in the first round of the 5A state high school playoffs.
Moody
Moody is in the playoffs as one of the best teams in the county. Their only loss on the season comes to Leeds in a 14-13 game. Their final record is 9-1 and are off this weekend, the final weekend of the regular season.
The Blue Devils host Jasper in round one of the 5A state high school playoffs, as the 2 seed out of Region 6, with Leeds as the one seed.
Hewitt-Trussville
The Huskies continue to be one of the top programs in 7A football. Competing in the same region as Hoover and Thompson, Hewitt has the 3 seed in their 7A Region 3 and has a record of 7-3 on the season. Their most recent win came over Chelsea by a final score of 45-14.
They travel to Florence to take on the Falcons in the first round of the playoffs.
Ragland
The Purple Devils are 6-4 on the season and on a bye this weekend before the first round of the playoffs.
Being the 3 seed from Class 1A Region 6, Ragland will hit the road the first week of the playoffs to take on Marion County.
