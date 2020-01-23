Springville High School hosted St. Clair County, All-County, Middle School Basketball and Cheer Tournament on Jan. 18. Middle School teams from the county competed. The Springville 7th grade girls basketball team under team Captain, Kaylee Sue Martin, won the title of St. Clair County Champs. Then the 7th grade boys basketball team won the title of St. Clair County Champs under Jake Conner as team Captain. The Springville 8th grade girls basketball team under team Captain, Abby Byrd, won the title of St. Clair County Champs. And the 8th grade boys basketball team won the title of St. Clair County Champs under Ben Wood as team Captain.
Springville Middle School cheerleaders won the Cheer competition for the St Clair County, All-County Cheer Tournament. Springville Middle School cheerleaders; Emma, Brooke, Madison, Kaylee Sue, Laney, Mary Katherine, Alyssa and Malorie Martinez (captain of cheer) made the St. Clair County, All-County Cheer Team.
