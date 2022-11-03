With the Alabama High School football playoffs right around the corner, here is a look at four teams from the St. Clair area competing for the state title in their respective classifications.
Hewitt-Trussville
The Huskies, after traveling to Bob Jones last year, hit the road again in the first round of the playoffs, as they take on the Florence Falcons.
The are 7-3 on the season in their very competitive 7A region, where they qualified as the 3 seed alongside Hoover, Thompson and Vestavia Hills.
Their 3 losses on the season come against Central-Phenix City, Thompson and Hoover. Their 7 wins on the season are versus Gadsden City, Oak Mountain, Tuscaloosa County, Huffman, Vestavia, Spain Park and Chelsea.
Against Florence, they take on a Falcons team that finished second in their region that was filled with parity, alongside Austin, Huntsville and Bob Jones.
They are 8-2 on the season, with losses to Muscle Shoals and Austin, with wins over Pinson Valley, Albertville, James Clemens, Minor, Bob Jones, Huntsville, Grissom and Sparkman. They are currently playing hot football at the moment, winner of 6 games in a row.
Prediction: Hewitt-Trussville 28, Florence 17
Leeds
The Green Wave completed their dominant season by going a perfect 9-0 on the year.
The 1-seed in their region, Leeds hosts Fairfield in the first round of the playoffs.
Fairfield is 3-7 on the season, but all 3 of their wins are in the region, good enough for the 4-seed.
However, Leeds comes into the game as the clear favorite to win.
Fairfield’s losses on the year come against Parker, Shades Valley, John Carroll, Jasper, Ramsay, Center Point and Pleasant Grove. Their wins are against Carver Birmingham, Wenonah and Hayden.
Prediction: Leeds 55, Fairfield 10
Moody
Another dominant team in St. Clair is the Blue Devils of Moody, winners of 8 games with only 2 losses.
They finished second in the region, with their one-point loss to Leeds the difference in the seeding.
They take on the Jasper Vikings, the 3-seed of their region, who finished their year 5-5 with all 5 wins in their region.
Their losses are to Center Point, Cullman, Ramsay, Pleasant Grove and Homewood.
Their 5 wins are against Fairfield, Wenonah, Hayden, Carver-Birmingham and John Carroll Catholic.
Prediction: Moody 40, Jasper 20
Ragland
The Purple Devils of Ragland finished the regular season with a winning record of 6-4 and a seeding in the third spot for their region in the 1A classification.
They take on a talented Marion County team, who has multiple wins against teams of higher classifications, and sits at 7-3 on the season.
While they won 5 of their regional games, they still did not get the 1 seed in the region due to tiebreakers, as Wadley and Spring Garden also finished 5-1 in the region.
Prediction: Ragland 28, Marion Co. 35
