The Moody Blue Devils survived and advanced after a hard fought 29-21 win over the Jasper Vikings last Friday night, Nov. 4, at The Bill. The win was history making for the Blue Devils who etched their first ever 10 win season.
Moody Head Coach Jake Ganus’ main goal for his team is The Blue Map. If you are holding up one of those Blue Maps during the first week in December, you are state champions. That road to a state title is not always easy. It has not been for the Blue Devils, who reached the playoffs for the first time since 2014 and their first home playoff game since 2004, which was a loss to Deshler. The Blue Devils came into the game 9-1 with their only loss being to rival Leeds 14-13. The Jasper Vikings, Moody’s first round opponent came into Bill Morris Stadium with a 5-5 record. The Vikings schedule was brutal playing teams like Center Point, Cullman, Pleasant Grove, Ramsey, and Homewood. The Vikings were certainly battle tested coming into last week’s game.
The Vikings struck first on the opening drive of the game with an 8-yard touchdown run from their quarterback Spencer Rosenfeld. The extra point was good, and Jasper led 7-0 with 9:30 left in the quarter.
Moody started the second quarter 2nd and 4 from the Viking 32 yardline. It only took two plays for Moody running back Blaine Burke to break free for a 22-yard touchdown run. Junior Mareno’s extra point was good and the game was now tied at 7.
The two schools battled all night long. In fact it got a little chippy at times. Moody stretched their lead up to 29-13 in the third quarter and held that lead until midway into the fourth. Jaspers Mason Bates picked off a Cole McCarty pass and returned the football to the Moody 26 yardline. Two plays later, the Vikings cash in and pull within one score 29-21.
The Blue Devil defense stood tall down the stretch, even when Jasper had one last grasp to go to the Moody defense, closed the door on Jasper and got the hard fought win 29-21 ending the Vikings season. Moody quarter Cole McCarty finished the night 14 of 18 for 184 yards passing and 6 carries for 41 yards rushing. Speaking of running, Blaine Burke had 197 total yards to lead the Blue Devils. He had 24 carries for 171 yards and three touchdowns and three touchdowns. Kolby Seymour and Aidan Robinson each had 4 receptions for 62 and 60 yards respectively.
For the first time since 2004 the Blue Devils are in the second round of the playoffs. Moody will take the 1 hour and 29 minute drive up highway 75 to Arab to take on the Arabian Knights. This will be the third meeting between these two schools. The first meeting was in October of 2014 on Halloween night at Arab. The Knights won the battle 21-7 over the Blue Devils. Arab made the return trip to Moody one year later and the Blue Devils came out on top 35-14.
Arab finished their regular season 9-1 just like the Blue Devils. Arab won Class 5A Region 7. They came up with a huge win over Gunterville 34-20 to win the region. Both teams come into the game with 10 wins and are looking forward to round three. Looking ahead is not a trait of the Blue Devils under Jake Ganus, it’s all about the next game.
Kick off for The Blue Devils and The Arabian Knights will be Friday night at 7 p.m. at The Arab City Schools Sports Complex.
