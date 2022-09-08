Each week the St Clair News Aegis picks a team to recognize as team of the week. This week’s team is The Victory Christian Lion from Pell City.
The Victory Christian Lions have seen steady growth since starting its football program in 2000. This season the team is off to a good start, winning two of its first three games. The Lion defeated Woodland 31-6 to start the season. They lost a heartbreaker to Whitesburg Christian 27-20 in Week 2, but took care of Talladega County Central 51-6 last week.
The Lions are in Class 1A Region 6 with Donoho, Rasgland, Spring Garden, Talladega County Central, Wadley, and Winterboro. Victory Christian will face Ragland, its biggest rival, on Nov. 30.
Victory Christian will host Spring Garden Friday night at Richard Adams Stadium in Pell City at 7 p.m. The Lions and the Panthers have only met twice, with Spring Garden winning both meetings. In fact, the Panthers won the last meeting in blowout fashion 47-24.
The Lions are 2-1 overall and 1-0 in region play. They are tied with Ragland and Spring Garden with 1-0 region records. Victory Christian and Spring Garden are the only two teams with overall winning records of 2-1.
