Each week the St Clair News features a team of the week. This week's featured team is the Springville Tigers.
Things have not gone the best for the Tigers this season so far. They have started their season off losing their first 6 games, including a loss last week to The Oneonta Redskins 53 - 22.
The Tigers compete in Class 5A Region 6 with Moody, Leeds, Alexandria, St Clair County, Lincoln, and SouthSide Gadsden. Springville has already played Leeds, ( that was their first meeting since 2005), Alexandria and Southside Gadsden and they were tough losses. This week The Tigers renew their long standing St Clair County rivalry with The Moody Blue Devils. All of the teams in the County play for the County title of who has the best record, but this season Moody, Springville and St Clair COunty are all in the same region.
This will be the 36th meeting between Springville and Moody. Their first meeting was October 29, 1982. The Tigers won the first meeting 20 - 14. In fact they won the first three meetings before they won their first game in the series. Each has had at least one long winning streak in the series. Spingville won 7 straight games from 1997 - 2002 over the Blue Devils. Moody currently is in a long win streak against the Tigers, winning 11 out of the last 14 games. The series took a brief break from 2008 - 2012. Moody won last year's battle of the backup quarterbacks at Springville 22 - 13. Moody leads the all time series 19 - 16. These two schools have had some fierce battles over the years.
Springville has four games left in their regular season, including tonight's match up with rival Moody, then home next week versus Lincoln, then a bye week. They close out the regular season at arch rival St Clair and home versus Pell City in what is becoming a rivalry game.
Springville and Moody will be battling tomorrow night at The Bill (Bill Morris Stadium) at Moody. It will be Moody’s Homecoming. Kick off for this rivalry game will be at 7pm.
