Each week the St Clair News Aegis features a team of the week. This week’s featured team is The 2-0 Moody Blue Devils.
Moody hosted the Sylacauga Aggies for their first home game of the season. It was a very special night for the Blue Devils as they honored two men who were huge blessings to the community in Chad Dorsett and Tony Moore. It was also the first night the Blue Devils played on the new speed turf at newly renovated Bill Morris Stadium.
The Blue Devils did not disappoint, blowing out the Aggies 58-24. The big trio on offense led the way for the Blue Devils. Blaine Burke led the way on the ground with 13 carries for 147 yards, 2 touchdowns and 2 two-point conversions. Arkansas commit Davion Dozier had 4 receptions for 177 yards and three touchdowns, including a 75-yarder as the seconds ticked off to end the first half. Cole McCarty was 9 of 16 passing for 229 yards and 4 touchdowns. Three of those to Dazier and one to Kolby Seymour.
Moody opens region play with a monster game tomorrow night against the Alexandria Valley Cubs.
This will be the 7th meeting all time between the Valley Cubs and the Blue Devils. The Cubs lead the all time series 4-2. The first meeting between these two schools was 2004, a game in which the Blue Devils won 3-0 on in Oct. 2004 at Alexandria. The Blue Devils actually won the first two meetings in the series. They won the second one in dramatic fashion 26-25 in overtime the very next season in Sept. 2005 at Moody. Alexandria has since won the last four games in this series, including a 47-7 win last season.
The Valley Cubs have also owned the region, winning the last two Region Titles. This will be the first region game for both teams. The Cubs come in having lost their first game of the season, against rival Jacksonville 24-10. Moody will come in having won two in a row with wins at Pell City and last week’s home opener against Sylacauga. Moody comes into the match up averaging 57 points a game and giving up 23 points.
Moody is looking to change the direction of the series in their favor. This will be the biggest home game for the Blue Devils in a few years. After Alexandria, Moody will host Cleburne County next week and travel to Lincoln in region play then to Shelby County. Moody has never won at Shelby County. Moody will finish the last half of the schedule in Region play. After their two-game road trip, Moody will play all three rivals in a row. They close out September hosting Springville, then open October at rival St. Clair and on October 14 they will host rival Leeds in a game that very well could be for the region title. Moody will close out the regular season at South-Side Gadsden.
The Blue Devils are looking to return to the playoffs for the first time since 2015. Their last playoff win was a 35-14 win at Chelsea in 2004 while still 4A. Moody made it to the third round that season losing to Deshler. The Blue Devils last home playoff win was that same year against Haleyville 28-21. First things first, if Moody plans to meet their goal of the playoffs, it starts tomorrow night at home against ranked Alexandria. Kickoff will be at 7 p.m. at Bill Morris Stadium.
