Each week the St Clair News Aegis will be featuring a Team of The Week in this area. This season’s first team out of the gate is the East Central Patriots.
East Central is home for area homeschooled students. They started football in 2006 with Greg Nelson, Vince Smith and a few others coaching the team. They only had 12 to 16 players on the team. They went 0-8 that season. They played for two seasons, but because of the numbers, football could not hold up, so it ended. Enter new Athletic Director Mike Long and football was back three years ago. The Patriots grew up a good bit more finishing the varsity season 4-6. The JV season ended with a tough loss in the championship game.
The Patriots opened the season on the road to take on rival Evangel Christian. The Lightning are a very well established, winning program. They have won several championships in this league over the years. It was a tough mountain for the Patriots to climb.
The Lighting struck first to open the game. Hunter Athens broke free for an 80-yard touchdown run. The young man was the highlight of a big night for Evangel with 4 touchdowns and 139 rushing yards. The extra point was no good, but 2 minutes into the game Evangel led 6-0.
The Patriots answered when senior Tony Paffumi took the ensuing kickoff back 80 yards for the touchdown. The extra point was good and East Central took the lead 7-6 with 9:47 left in the first quarter. After the Patriots took the lead, the Lightning went on a 52-0 run. Tony Paffumi scored the Patriots second touchdown, but it was too little too late as Evangel cruised to a 65-13 victory over East Central.
Paffumi led the way for the Patriots with a 70-yard kickoff return for a touchdown and a 10-yard rushing touchdown giving him 95 all purpose yards on the night. Luke Nelson had 34 total yards, Evan Vincent had 34 receiving yards and Michah Smith had 20 receiving yards. Knox Cooper had 66 yards passing on the night.
The Patriots have some great returning players for this year’s team. Seniors Paffumi, Michael Barksdale, Marshall Fox, Vincent, Jerrel Collins, Isaac Bush, and Landon Smith. Add to that list juniors Nelson who plays offense and defense. Returning sophomore quarterbacks Andrew Barksdale and Cooper both hit the weights in the offseason and look more confident. Seth Allison, Dominic Paffumi, Cassian Fach, Killian Fach and Freshman Smith are all huge contributors to the team. The Patriots should improve on the 4-6 finish from last season.
The Patriots get an early bye week in their schedule with their next game not until August 26 at North River in Tuscaloosa. Their home opener will be September 2 against Trinity Christian.
