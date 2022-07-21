RIVERSIDE —
The city of Riverside celebrated the opening of its newly installed park playground equipment.
Facilitated by the Riverside Beautification Organization (RBO), the project has been in the works since 2018.
“We immediately started applying, but we realized quickly that it’s hard to get a grant just for a playground,” said Julie Pounders, president of the RBO.
Like most things, it was also delayed due to the pandemic.
“We kept raising money all through covid, but we did miss the poker run, which is a big fundraiser for us,” said Pounders.
She said the most rewarding part of the work was hearing children say they love everything about the new park.
“It’s just the beginning, we’re going to have more equipment in here,” said Mayor Rusty Jessup.
Next, the RBO is looking to add more fencing to protect children from the street located next to the park.
Jessup said he’s thankful for the money that came from all of the residents of Riverside. He said over time, they’ve been able to afford to do upgrades like the park because of the community’s willingness to pitch in.
“In a town as small as ours, with the budget restrictions so tight — the cost of police officers, firemen, paving and roads — these kind of projects cannot be done without volunteer help.”
He said a lot of people don’t realize how much time, effort and money goes into the basic things they enjoy.
“I’m a strong believer in volunteer organizations and civic clubs. They’re very important to the fabric of our communities,” said Jessup.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.