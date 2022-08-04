The Pell City Animal Control Center is constantly filling up due to owner surrenders and strays being brought in. Adopting from the shelter saves lives. Keeping your dog contained saves lives. Spaying and neutering your pet saves lives. Please do your part to control our animal overpopulation and urge family and friends to do the same. Dogs and cats pay the price for our failure to be responsible pet owners. Consider adopting, there are several animals currently sponsored as well. When strays are brought into the center, they are typically posted with an ID number and found location. The owner has seven days to come and get their pet. If they remain unclaimed, they are put up for adoption. Call the center to receive more information about adoptions and fees. There are more lost and adoptable pets listed on the Pell City Animal Control Center Facebook page. For more information stop in or call the center at 205-814-1567.
