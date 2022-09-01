The Pell City Animal Control Center is currently requesting kitten food and laundry detergent donations. There has been a mass intake due to kitten and puppy season. When strays are brought into the center, they are typically posted with an ID number and found location. The owner has seven days to come and get their pet. If they remain unclaimed, they are put up for adoption. Call the center to receive more information about adoptions and fees. There are more lost and adoptable pets listed on the Pell City Animal Control Center Facebook page. For more information stop in or call the center at 205-814-1567.
Pet of the Week 9/1/22
