The Pell City Police Department has arrested Johntavius Ryshod Keith, 21, of Pell City. He has been charged with Murder and will be held at the St. Clair County Jail in Ashville.
The murder charge comes in connection with a shooting incident that took place in the early morning hours of Aug.3, 2023, according to PCPD. At approximately 2 a.m. police received a 911 call from a citizen about hearing gunshots in the 600 block of Miracle Street in Pell City. Officers responded to the area and were directed by a witness to a residence.
Officers checked the residence and found the body of 40 year old Tuskonee Woods of Pell City. Woods was pronounced dead at the scene by the St. Clair County Coroner’s Officer. The cause of death is believed to be multiple gunshot wounds.
A 34-year-old female was also found alive at the scene and suffering from being shot. She was transported to UAB Hospital in Birmingham and is in critical condition.
Following an initial investigation, Keith was developed as a suspect and a warrant was issued by the St. Clair County District Court for murder. A manhunt began in the Pell City
area for Keith. At approximately 6 a.m. Aug. 3, Keith turned himself in at the Pell City Police Department and was taken into custody.
The investigation of the incident is on-going. Additional charges are expected to follow.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.