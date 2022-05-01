The Pell City Council approved the final contract to move ahead with improvements to the Kids Kastle playground. The council allocated $631,821.95 for the renovation and expansion of the playground.
Department Director Bubba Edge said temporary fencing and beginning electrical work is set to begin within the next week. The demolition of the playground is set to take place on Monday.
Edge said they’re hoping to have the park open by June 18, allowing for weather days.
Play By Design will be working around Memorial Day to finish the build of the equipment. Following, the city will have time to remove fencing and other equipment before it is ready to be opened back to the public.
“I know it seems like a long time, but there’s a lot of work to be done between those few days for us,” said Edge.
In the demolition, most of the lumber and other elements of the park will be thrown out. However, Edge said some churches in the area have inquired about the slides, which he believes they will be able to reuse. The repurposing of that equipment would require the churches to build their own platforms.
“Most of the other stuff is old lumber,” said Edge. “It’s not any good. The only thing I would foresee is the slides that come down, and only two of those are good.
Mayor Bill Pruitt thanked City Manager Brian Muenger and Edge for the time they’ve put into the Kids Kastle project.
“I get a lot of questions on a regular basis about when it’s going to be open and how looking forward to it folks are,” said Pruitt.
In other business, the council:
Authorized a user agreement with Lakeside Live to be held in September.
Approved final plat for Fox Hollow phase 5 sector 2.
Approved final plat for Sumter Landing phase 1 sector 2.
Authorized the purchase of a brush axe for use in the street department.
Approved an agreement with Fred Owen Construction Inc. To replace the railroad crossing on Bamberg Drive.
Approved the hire of part-time employees at the Wastewater Treatment Plant.
