Happy birthday to Caden Donahoo, TJ Cooper, Sandy Dorough, Heath Stinson, Blane Scott, Frank Bowman, Sondra Dile, Jerry Rich, Diane Savage, Matt Skelton, Margaret Smith, Faith Terrell, Joe Paul Abbott, David Abbott, Arlivia Adderhold, Cynthia Gillison, Linda Osborn, Hollie Thweatt, Lori Yarbrough, Diane Foster, Judy Hardwick, Michael Darrah, Johnny Stevens, Greg Crump, Dawn Williams and Bobby Wright.
Please keep the family of Paul Thibado in your thoughts and prayers. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
The Dancing with Our Stars was a big success. The Pell City Line Dancers were able to present the Pell City Police Department with a check for $31,857.75.
Congratulations to the PCHS Track team. At the Annual Yellow Jacket Invitational Track Meet, Caleb Groce place 1st in the High Jump, L J Berry finished 2nd in the 400m, and Ronald Greer finished 2nd in the 110 Hurdles.
Congratulations to the PCHS Senior/Junior Division Fishing Team. In its first tournament at Smith Lake with ASABFA, Senior Division placed 2nd overall. Colin Smith and Peyton Smith placed 5th and Caden Deloach & Josh Talley placed 14th.
The PCHS Soccer Team has a fundraiser on Tuesday, March 14 from 4-8 p.m. at JNR’S Sweet Treats. Come enjoy something sweet to eat and support the team.
The Pell City Library welcomes Dolores Hydock on March 15 at 12 p.m. She will present Inlaws and Outlaws: Family Stories. This is free and all are welcome.
Tonight, Thursday, March 9, the biggest fundraiser of the year for the St. Clair County Chapter of The Literacy Council of Central Alabama returns to The Center for Education and Performing Arts in Pell City (CEPA). It’s time again for the Great Grown-Up Spelling Bee!
This weekend, SEVEN BRIDES for SEVEN BROTHERS, will be presented by Ashville High School Bowtie Bulldog Theater Company at the CEPA on March 10-12. Times are 7 p.m. for the 10th and 11th and 2 p.m. on the 12th. Tickets are $10 at the door.
In Spring 2023, CEPA and Spotlight will partner with Jefferson State Community College to produce the theatrical version of “Fine by Mourning.” Live performances will be held March 31-April 2 at the Center for Performing Arts in Pell City.
Looking for beautiful ferns and/or geraniums? You can get those and help out a great organization. The Pell City High School Band is selling both until March 14. The 10” hanging pots are $25 each and will be delivered the week of April 4-7. Hurry and order yours now.
God bless you. Please call with information to 338-5590 or email to annette_snow@yahoo.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.