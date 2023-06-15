Hello everyone. I am wishing all the fathers a wonderful Fathers’ Day.
Birthdays and Anniversaries: Birthday greetings go out to Rita Foster, Helen Fuller, Asa Warren, Tabitha Haynes, Allison Ballard, Chris Venkler, Mike Harris, Terri Kelly, Dorothy Tidwell, Jud Alverson, Amy Drinkwater, Callie Williams, Briana Woolsey, Dana Ogle, Elana Weems, Carol Chism, Willie Shumate, Judy Alexander Beavers, Mike Ensley, Betty Jean Davis, Jamie Hastings and Paul Miller.
Happy anniversary to Jodie and Kathy McDonald and to Shannon and Chad Cochran.
Local and Chamber of Commerce: Every Wednesday, from 2 -5:30 p.m., the St. Clair County “Pell City” Farmers’ Market is open. It is located on Hwy. 78, at the Avondale Walking Track.
The 14th Annual Riverside Poker Run, an annual fundraiser hosted by Riverside Beautification Organization (a Non-profit to raise funds to improve and beautify City of Riverside) will be June 17 from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.
School News: The PCHS Agriculture team are State Champions. Congratulations to Cody Castleberry - State Champion Fruit Production; Ciara Bradberry - State Champion Ag. Ed.; and Harper Gurley - 2nd Place Vet Science.
St. Clair Co. Extension News: Would you like to learn to preserve relishes and pickles? Attend a workshop to learn how on Friday, June 16 from 2-4 p.m. at the Pell City First United Methodist Church. $10 per person. For more information, call 205-338-9416.
The 4-H Clover Classroom one-day workshops will be held throughout July, and are open to ages 9-14. The fee is $5 per class. Contact 205-338-9416.For more info, go to stclairnews@aces.edu.
Sports: Pell City Panther Boys’ Basketball Camp will be held July 26-29 from 9:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. at the CEPA for rising 1st-6th grades. Cost is $60. Players will develop fundamental skills and receive a Panther Camp T-Shirt. Sign up now.
Pell City Youth Cheer and Football registration is now through July 2. You can register at pellcity.recdesk.com.
Victory Christian Lady Lions Basketball will hold a summer camp on July 27 - 28th for elementary girls entering 1st – 6th graders. Contact the school at 205-338-2901.
PCHS Lady Panthers Volleyball will hold its Youth Camp July 31 and Aug. 1 from 1-3:30 p.m. The camp is for rising 1st – 6th graders.
There is a new Facebook Page for PCHS Football Alumni. The Touchdown Club is looking for and inviting all former Panther football players to join this new alumni page and get involved in Panther Football.
The Touchdown Club also invites everyone to join the Touchdown Club. Also, looking for the oldest living PCHS football player. If you know of anyone, please let us know. So far, the oldest is 91 years of age.
Congratulations to VCS athlete, Haley Hendrix, who made the NCSAA 22-23 Girls’ Varsity Basketball All-American team for Division 2: 2nd Team.
Haley also made the NCSAA 22-23 Girls’ Varsity Basketball Super-Regional Team for the Southeast Super-Region. She is the only female in the state of Alabama to receive this honor.
Congratulations to PCHS softball players Addy Simmons and Nyla Treptau for making 2nd team All State and to Chloe Ralph on receiving honorable mention.
CEPA: On June 17, Tristen Gressett will perform at the CEPA at 7 p.m. Doors open at 6 p.m. and tickets are $20 at the door.
Dates for the 2023 CEPA Spotlight Summer Drama Camp and NEW Masterclass Camp have been set, and registration is now open. For more info and to register, go to pellcitycepa.com/camp/.
Church News: Cropwell Baptist Church’s Vacation Bible School begins Sunday, July 16, and will run through Wednesday, July 19 (6:30 - 8:30 p.m.)
Victory Church will have Vacation Bible School June 26-28. To register your child, go to victoryal.com/summer/
Pell City First United Methodist Church will hold its VBS on July 10-12.
The St. Clair county Night of Worship will be held at Mt. Pisgah on Wednesday, Aug. 9. More information to follow closer to time.
Give us a call at 205-338-5590 with any news or email information to annette_snow@yahoo.com.
