Hello everyone. Hope you are doing well and staying warm.
Thought for today: Is your soul secure? Jesus said, “for what profit is it to a man if he gains the whole world, and loses his own soul?” (Matthew 16:26). (Franklin Graham)
Last year is gone and we’re into the New Year. We’ve had some good memories and some sad moments. However, we must look ahead. Expect 2023 to be a good year.
Happy birthday to Alicia Burch, Amy Stinson, Lisa Phillips, Justin Gray, Karen Hollis Vardaman, Janet Weldon Jones, Joey Cobb, Billy Davenport, Sarah Peoples Julia Allred, Ivijay Causey, Hannah Tims, Lillian Coleman, Bobby Walker, Donnie Todd, Frances Bunn, Dexter Headrick, Judy Burch, Erskine Funderburg, Pete Rich, Gaston Williams, and my grandson, Marty Snow whose birthday is the 15th.
My daughter, Annette Snow, and I drove over to Pelham Saturday to visit with my first great-great-grandchild, Hadley Nicole Byrd. Hadley is just 3-weeks-old and is beautiful, if I do say so myself. While we were there, we got a four-generation picture. I am so blessed.
Wednesday, Jan. 18 at 1 p.m., the Pell City Historical Society will host an informative free Seminar featuring guest speaker, Dr. Ashley Dumas. It will be held at the Venue on 20th, 10 20th St. S in Pell City. There will be light refreshments and a door prize gift basket draw.
Attend the Third Thursday in Historic Downtown Pell City for specials, sales, and fun beginning at 11 a.m. on Jan. 19.
At CEPA, on Jan. 20-21 at 7 p.m., The Victory Christian Spotlight Drama Club will present a comedy “Bad auditions by Bad Actors.” Tickets: $10 for adults, $5 for students/seniors. Tickets will be sold at the door. All proceeds benefit the Victory Christian Spotlight Club.
Then attend the Power Lunch, Excellence in Leadership, in the Fellowship Hall at Eden Westside Baptist Church on Wednesday, Jan 25 from 12-1 p.m. RSVP to JCIMPACTMINISTRIES@GMAIL.COM. Sponsored by the Pell City Chamber of Commerce.
Join the Pell City Chamber Business Builder Breakfast at Talladega Superspeedway, hosted at the Superspeedway within the NEW Talladega Garage Experience on Jan. 26th from 8:30-9:30 a.m. Learn About NASCAR and East Central Alabama-The History and its impact on Alabama’s Legacy. Hospitality Opportunities at Talladega-the new place to do business in East Alabama. Networking for your business, door prizes, and special guest speaker Jacob Carlisle, Senior Director of Sales, NASCAR Southeast. This event is free, but seating is limited, and registration is required. Breakfast is sponsored by Talladega Superspeedway.
Spring City Baseball, Softball, & Soccer registration has started. Baseball and Softball registration ends Feb. 5th and Soccer ends Feb. 12. Register in person at the Civic Center or online at pellcity.recdesk.com.
Duran Jr. High School Cheer Tryouts Parents’ Meeting will be Tuesday, Jan. 31 at 7 p.m. at PCHS Cafeteria. This will be for those currently in 6th-7th grades. Candidate and at least one parent must attend to try out.
Pell City Lady Panthers Volleyball tryouts will be Feb. 14-15 from 6-8 p.m. These tryouts are for current 8-11th graders only. Please see Coach Dorough at the HS or Coach Bowman at Duran to sign up. You must have an updated physical on file or bring one signed by a doctor in order to tryout.
The Alabama Academy League announced the formation of the Alabama Academy, a developmental youth soccer league for boys and girls. The Pell City Futbol Club (FC) is going to start early for Competitive Academy, with its first Academy event Feb. 24-26. Eligible birth years for Competitive Academy are 2011-2015. In House birth years are 2015-2019. You can go to PellCityFC.com for more information and to register.
Feeling a little burnt out from the holiday excitement. Light a peppermint candle to help feel better. The smell of mint has been shown to lower anxiety and fatigue and even suppress the appetite. and it makes your house smell so good.
Remember: Nothing’s too big or too small to bring before Him in prayer--He hears you whether it feels like it or not. (Joyce Meyer)
God bless you. I pray that this new year will bring blessings, good health and peace and joy. Call 205-338-5590 with information about your family’s news and gatherings or you can email information to annette_snow@yahoo.com.
