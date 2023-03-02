Hello everyone. Boy, this weather just cannot make up its mind. It’s cold, then warm, and then in comes the rain. Take care!
Thought for today: Trust in the Lord with all your heart and He shall direct your paths. (Prov 3:5–6).
Special Happy Birthday wishes to my sister, Ann Harmon, who will celebrate her birthday on March 18. Also, birthday greetings to Desmond Groce, Mike Darrah, Mona Scott, Caden Donahoo, Arvilla Mullins, Kent Brascho, Kylie Cline, Adam Kimberly, Lynda Ramsey, Tommy Guinn, John Lawrence, Claire Brice, Carla Kimberly, Anne Simmons, Seana Alexander, Angela Traweek, Dale Skelton. and Norma Morris.
The PCHS Archery recently hosted the NASP Archery Tournament which consisted of Elementary, Junior High and High School teams. Pell City placed 2nd in the High School Division. Senior Tanner Harris won 1st place in high school males and was Top Shot for the tournament. Junior Kimberly Batson won 2nd place for the high school females. In the 3D animal challenge, Junior Garrett Henderson won 1st place HS boys and Top Shot for the challenge. Senior Tanner Harris won 3rd place HS boys and Junior Kimberly Batson won 3rd place in HS girls. Congratulations Panthers.
Congratulations to PCHA basketball players, Kyla Torok and Reagan Tarver, for making 6A Area 10 All Area Team. Congratulations to PCHS basketball players, Heaven O’Neal and Zaniya Mitchell, for being name to the 6A Area 10 All Tourney Team.
Congratulations to Victory Christian Lions, Peyton Scott and Jayden Hicks, for being selected to the 1A Area 10 All-Area Regular Season Team.
Congratulations to Laurie Brasher for being voted as the Alignable 2023 Local Business Person of the Year.
The Museum of Pell City Grand Opening and Ribbon Cutting Ceremony will happen on March 3rd at 11:00 AM at the Pell City Municipal Complex.
Dancing with Our Stars will be March 4th with doors opening at 5:30 p.m. and the dance competition beginning at 7 p.m. This will benefit our Pell City Fire Department. You can purchase your dinner dance tickets at the Pell City Chamber of Commerce, Wake Zone, Nationwide Insurance, Metro Bank, Lakeside Nutrition, Magnolia’s, or call 205-473-4063 for Venmo instructions. VIP seats are limited.
CEPA events:
• Mr. & Miss Duran South Pageant at CEPA on Thursday, March 2 at 6 p.m.
• Pell City Line Dancers present: Dancing with our Stars on Saturday, March 4 at 6:30 p.m. at the CEPA. $25/person or $30 at the door. Snacks available for purchase. Cash only auction.
Storyteller, Delores Hydock, will be at the Pell City Library at noon on March 15. You are invited to “come explore some roots and branches of the family tree in three stories about sisterly love, fatherly wisdom, and how holiday rituals gather together far-flung ‘in-laws and outlaws.’” The program is free, part of the library’s “Wild & Wonderful Wednesday” series. (Pell City Public Library)
Pell City High School Auxiliary Tryouts are coming soon. Danceline and Majorette tryouts are March 13-16. Colorguard tryouts are April 10-14.
The Pell City School System Cheerleaders are once again having their annual “Egg My Yard” Easter event. Ordering will begin soon so be sure to get in contact with them. They will do all the work for you and your littles will be so excited.
The Logan Martin Civitan Club Golf Tournament will be held on March 24th at the Alpine Bay Golf Course. For more information contact them at pellcitycivitan@gmail.com or call 256-268-2920.
The 7th Annual Pell City Historic Walking Tours will begin on Saturday, April 1 at 10 a.m. at the Pell City City Hall. These free tours are sponsored by the Pell City Historical Society and the Heart of Pell City.
God bless you. I pray that this year will bring you blessings, good health and peace and joy. Please information at 205-338-5590 or email to annette_snow@yahoo.com.
