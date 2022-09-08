Hello everyone. Hope you had a wonderful Labor Day (long) weekend and are enjoying a four-day work week.
Special birthday wishes to my grandson, Daniel Adams whose birthday is on the 13th. Also, happy birthday to Priscilla Snow, Delores Morgan Richey, Harold Vaughan (he turned 93 on Sept 4), Rick Tice, Yulanda ONeal, and her twin sister Shulanda Keller.
Please keep the families of Judi Scott Denard, Eddy Smith, Clifton Ray Coshatt, Robert Partain, Faye S Armstrong, Bill Butterworth, and Steven Alvis in your thoughts and prayers.
Check out the Pell City Civic Center Facebook page for all that is happening there. Looks like there’s something for everyone.
Are you a member of Coosa Valley Electric Coop? If so, then you are invited to join in on Saturday, Sept. 10, for the Coosa Valley EC drive-thru Annual Meeting! Bring the registration card mailed to you with your Annual Meeting Notice for the chance to win prizes. Drive-thru Registration opens at 8-11 a.m. The business meeting will begin, and it will be broadcast virtually via Facebook Live. Go to Facebook.com/CoosaValleyEC to watch. Gift bags will be given to first 500 registrants. Drive-thru registration earns members a $15 bill credit and enters them in drawings for more than 20 additional bill credits worth up to $1,000. Members must register, but do not have to be present to win. Winners will be contacted the week following the annual meeting for prizes to be collected.
The Pell City Chamber of Commerce will be hosting a free Job Skills Training Workshop on Wednesday Sept. 12 from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. at the Pell City Municipal Complex, located at 1000 Bruce Etheredge Parkway.
Pell City High School will hold its 2022 Homecoming Dance on Sept. 23, immediately after the game, until 11:30 p.m. Tickets are $5.
Congratulations to the September Students of the Month: Jayden Echols, Madison Bento, Riley Surles, and Ximena Trejo.
Pell City School System Early Dismissal Dates: Sept. 14, Oct. 26, Jan. 25, and March 15. Students will dismiss at 11:30. Teachers will be participating in training and completing administrative tasks.
Call 205-338-5590 or email with information to annette_snow@yahoo.com. Have a blessed week.
