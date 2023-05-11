Hello everyone. We are well on the way for summer activities. I hope all the mothers have a wonderful Mothers’ Day.
A special congratulations to my granddaughter Kayla and husband, Beaux Byrd, who celebrated their 3rd anniversary on May 8.
Congratulations to Anna and Tim Howard who celebrated their 6th anniversary on May 6 which is the anniversary of Anna’s grandparents, Mary Mathis and the late Benny Mathis. May 6 is a special day in that family.
Wishing happy birthday to Paula Manning, Gina Collins, Gina Valentini, Brenda Gwin, Christy Ginn, Jean Phillips, Linda Bishop, Julia Funderburg, Austin Greene, Evi Edwards, Will Jones, Karen Smith, Priscilla Wright, Dawn Moore, Collins Williamson, Ashley Lee, Taylor Gilbert, Steve St. John, Laurie Henderson, Jasmine Wadsworth, Kelly Perrin, Randy Tims, Steve Mathis, Debbie Mathis and Jessica Shilbilia.
IF your high school or junior high child needs Summer School, go to the Pell City High School website to register or contact Dee Doss at 205-338-2250, ext. 1134 or dee.doss@pelcityschools.net. Summer school will be June 13 — July 21.
PCHS Financial Fitness Team took 1st place while representing Fort McClellan Credit Union at the Cheaha Chapter of the League of Southern Credit Unions Financial Literacy Faceoff.
Congratulations to the PCHS Archery Team which will head to the National Championship games this week.
Congratulations to PCHS teacher, Emile Milam, for being the Chick-fil-A Teacher of the Month for May.
Special thanks to the PCHS Key Club and Pell City Kiwanis Club, and other sponsors who made the Special Needs Enchanted Prom 2023 an outstanding success. and a huge shoutout to the PCHS baseball team (Diamond Club) and the PCHS wrestling team for helping set up and participating in the prom. You made it special for all the kids. and thanks to The River for providing that awesome limo.
Victory Church Pell City is launching a new campus in Talladega, and you are invited to be a part of building up strong, Godly families in the city. Services will start soon, so check it out and invite friends to the launch. For more info, go to victorytdeg.com.
Make your reservations to see Terry Turner at the Ark in Riverside on May 6 from 5-7 p.m. Tickets are $40 per person and cover the cost of the show and a $20 meal credit. Reservations are online at www.tcbshows.com.
The Historic Sound of Motown featuring the Greg White Band will be at the CEPA on Sunday, May 14 at 3 p.m. Tickets are $20 each.
The Firebirds at the CEPA on Thursday, May 18 at 7 p.m. Tickets are $25 each.
At the CEPA, dates for the 2023 Spotlight Summer Drama Camp and NEW Masterclass Camp have been set, and registration is now open! This year, Masterclass will have its own separate camp in June and there will not be a Masterclass add on for Kids Camp. Instead, both Kids Camp and Masterclass Camp will run full days from 9 a.m. — 3 p.m. instead of the usual half days. BOTH groups will perform a full show at the end of the camp. Masterclass Camp will only be one week, and students will submit auditions and be cast all prior to the beginning of camp. Summer Drama Camp will still run the normal two weeks and those students will audition during camp as normal. For more info and to register, go to https://www.pellcitycepa.com/camp/.
The 11th Annual Logan Martin LakeFest and Boat Show will be held May 12-14, starting at 2pm, at Lakeside Park in Pell City! This year there will be closer parking, VIP parking, fireworks, a food court, a bigger kids’ area, music, and lots and lots of boats. There will be raffle giveaways each hour. Free access to the Pell City Splash Pad and Kids Kastle. Special appearance Saturday by BLIPPI. Mermaids and Mateys Parade Saturday. This event is free to everyone. For information, go to http://www.loganmartinlakefest.com.
Join in every Third Thursday in Historic Downtown Pell City for specials, sales, and fun! Thursday, May 18 beginning at 11 a.m.
Back and better than ever, the 2023 Pell City Hometown Block Party! With 3 stages featuring live music, food, vendors, fun kid’s activities, car show and more, the Pell City Chamber of Commerce is excited to host this Pell City tradition again this summer! Saturday, June 3, from 3 — 9 p.m.
Have a child interested in soccer? PCHS Future Panthers 2022 Summer Soccer Mini Camp will be held on June 27-30 at the Pell City Civic Center fields with 2 sessions to choose from. This is for boys and girls who will be in grades 1-6 in Fall 2022. Cost is $75 and for more information contact Amanda.elliott@pellcityschools.net. Register at the Civic Center by June 3 to be guaranteed your t-shirt size
Please call us at 205-338-5590 or email information to annette_snow@yahoo.com. Have a wonderfully blessed and safe week.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.