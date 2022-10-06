Hello everyone. Welcome to almost October-enjoy the beautiful foliage, beginning soon, hopefully. and cooler weather, and rain.
October birthday wishes include my friends, Ruth Bush, Laurie Tipton, and Libby Collier, my niece (in-law) Heather Church Adams, my nephew, Bill Thomas, my pastor, Bill Gray, Jolene Lee, Marge Blair, Jackie Gant, Stacie Hollis, Melissa Smith, Judy Potter, Darrin DeLoach, Connor DuBose, Kent Foster, Charles Garrett, Trampes Grant, Olivia Minor, Joe Littlejohn, Magan Cline, Linda Brown, Caleb Groce, Caleb Aldridge, Shirley Pearce Williams, Tracy Sargent, and Victoria Elliott.
Please keep the families of Kirk Brantley and Tinnie Katherine Edge in your thoughts and prayers.
And from all of Margaret’s children, we want to send our wonderful mother special birthday blessings. She turns 92 on Wednesday, Oct. 5. Hemingway once wrote: “The world breaks everyone, and afterward many are strong at the broken places.” Mother, you have had many broken places, but you have always been strong and held our family together. Thank you for creating order in our house despite the disorder that you tried to shield us from. You taught us to love God, love each other, and to love others. Mom, we are planning on you being with us to celebrate many, many more birthdays. We love you!! Thank you for always being there for us.
Congratulations to the Victory Christian Lady Lions Volleyball player, Maddie Etheredge, who was named to the All-County Volleyball Team.
Congratulations to the PCHS Marching Band of Gold who competed in the Pride of the Valley Marching Competition at Pinson Valley High School on Saturday. They received all 1’s (Superior) in all areas, as well as “Best in Class” for the Majorettes, Drum Major, and percussion.
The Pell City Lady Panthers Volleyball 7th grade team finished its season going 13-0 in the SoCon league to take the SoCon Title. Congratulations to Addie Lee and Camie McClain for making the SoCon All Tournament Team. Also, congratulations to Madi Dawson who was named SoCon Tournament MVP. This team went 17-8 for the season and didn’t lose a match in conference play all year.
Pell City Basketball Registration began on Monday, Sept. 26 and goes through Sunday, Oct. 30. registrations is for ages 5-12. Ages 5-8 is coed and 9-12 will be boys and girls separately. Register in person at the Civic Center or go online at pellcity.recdesk.com.
See You At the Pole (SYATP)-POST POLE RALLY. Students, make plans to attend the Rally on Sept. 28 at the Pell City High School parking. This will be a great evening of worship and fellowship. Dinner will be provided at 5:30 p.m. The Prayer and Worship service will begin at 6 p.m.
At the CEPA, a free show Oct. 6-7 at 7 p.m., Oct. 9 at 3 p.m. The Champagne Charlie Stakes” focuses on a very special day at the racetrack, where “Champagne” Charlie, a race-track regular, has the sixth race named in his honor. A dreamer and a teller of tale tales, Charlie Stakes enriches the lives of those around him with his antics. Since this is such a special day, Charlie conspires with Jackie to place the bet of his life – his entire meager savings – on a long-shot hunch. Each performance will include a drawing for a $250 Gift Card. Enter by donating at the door. Must be present to receive.
Three on a String is back! In a one-night-only event, the Center for Education and Performing Arts in Pell City welcomes back some of our favorite bluegrass and folk performers. On Thursday, Oct. 20 at 7 p.m., Three on a String’s legendary brand of musical storytelling returns to the CEPA stage.
CEPA is thrilled to announce the online release of the Sem;colon short film. This production is the culmination of months of dedication and hard work by students and community members in the Pell City area. After a successful initial premiere at both the CEPA facility and the Sidewalk International Film Festival, Sem;colon is now available for viewing on our Youtube channel.
The St. Clair County Airport Aviation Career Day & Open House and Warbird Fly-in will be on Oct. 8 at the St. Clair County Airport from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Enjoy FREE pancake breakfast and hotdog lunch, Career Opportunity Seminars, Thrilling Warbird Aerial Displays, Walk through the Static Aircraft Display featuring aircraft ranging from antiques to experimental home builds to business jets, Experience a Helicopter Ride in a UH-1 “Huey” and much more.
Majestic Outdoors, Hunting for Christ, and Fishers of Men are hold a joint fundraiser. These three ministries will hold a “3D Archery Tournament” on Saturday, Oct. 8. For more information, contact Tim Miller at 205-410-2129 or tmiller@fomntt.com.
Contact me at 205-338-5590 with information. Have a blessed week. You can also email info to annette_snow@yahoo.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.