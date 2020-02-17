Happy Presidents’ Day!
Presidents’ Day, otherwise known as George Washington’s Birthday, is the third Monday in February. According to Encyclopedia Britannica, this day is often understood to be a celebration of birthdays and the lives of all U.S presidents. For many, it is just another day of work, or for those that are lucky enough, it is a day off of work.
The origin of this federal holiday dates back to the 1880s when Washington’s birthday was first celebrated as a holiday. In 1968 congress passed a the Uniform Monday Holiday bill that moved several federal holidays to Monday. This bill was passed so that federal workers would have a long weekend instead of days off in the middle of the work week.
Many believe the birthdays should be celebrated on the dated they actually commemorate. During the discussion of the bill, it was proposed to rename the holiday Presidents’ Day to honor both Washington who was born on February 22 and Abraham Lincoln who’s birthday is February 12. Congress rejected the name however; many still recognize it as Presidents’ Day due to retail sales and the proximity to Lincoln’s birthday.
