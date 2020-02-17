Pell City, AL (35125)

Today

Areas of patchy fog early. Scattered thunderstorms this morning, then mainly cloudy during the afternoon with thunderstorms likely. High 67F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Cloudy with periods of rain. Low 48F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near a half an inch.