Springville Elementary School received a generous cash donation to our school from the Folkvar Motorcycle Club on Aug. 9.
Tuffy the Tiger stayed busy answering phones and making pizzas at Domino’s Pizza in Springville as a fundraiser for Springville High School on Aug 9.
The Springville Area Rotary Club hosted guest speaker Stephanie Lowry on Aug. 10. Lowry has been a social worker with the Alabama Department of Public Health for 18 years. She is based out of St. Clair County Office and is currently a Youth Tobacco Prevention Coordinator.
OneEighty Church in Springville gave away school supplies for students in need for the new school year as an outreach service to the community on Aug. 5.
Faith Community Fellowship - Springville held its services in their new location at The Depot on Sunday, Aug. 5, across from Springville High School.
Springville Parks and Recreation will host the Run 4 the Parks 5K on Aug. 19 at Big Springs Park with 4 races for all ages. There will be food trucks, vendors, prizes, music and more. For additional questions please contact lcleaver@cityofspringville.com or call 205-467-0265. springvilleparksandrec.com.
Springville High
Football Schedule
8/24 Etowah
9/1 at Mortimer Jordan
9/8 Leeds
9/15 at Southside
9/22 Alexandria (HC)
9/29 at Oneonta
10/6 Moody
10/13 at Lincoln
10/27 at SC County
11/3 Pell City (Senior Night)
The Splash Pad is now open Tuesday-Saturday 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Sunday 1-5 p.m., Closed on Mondays. For additional questions, contact lcleaver@cityofspringville.com or call 205-467-0265.
The Springville Library is open Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. and every 1st and 3rd Saturday, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Call 205-467-2339 for more information.
8/17
Preschool Storytime
10:30 am
8/18
Yoga & Strength
11 a.m.
8/19
Book Club
10:30 a.m.
8/21
Genealogy
11 a.m.
8/22
Homeschool Breakfast
10 a.m.
8/24
Preschool Storytime
10:30 a.m.
8/25
Yoga & Strength
11 a.m.
8/28
Immune Support
10 a.m.
8/31
Preschool Storytime
10:30 a.m.
The Springville Senior Center hosts yoga on Mondays, ceramics on Tuesdays and Thursdays.
Grief Share Classes at Christ Community Church in Springville. Grief can definitely be like a roller coaster, but there is hope, comfort & understanding at a GriefShare group. Register at christcommunitypca.com/griefshare
The Springville Civil Air Patrol, CAP-126 meets Tuesday nights 6-8:30 p.m. at the Springville National Guard Armory. Contact Maj. Michael McEntyre at 205-914-4146 if you have any questions.
The Springville Preservation Society is taking reservations for use of the historic “Little House” located adjacent to the Police Department for events or meetings. Rates are $40 for two hours; $75 for four hours; and $125 per day. For reservations call Gayle Hammonds at 205-937-3071 or Paulette Kelly at 205-467-3971.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.