Mayor Dave Thomas was the guest speaker at the Springville Area Rotary Club on July 14 and gave updates on the city’s ongoing projects. Thomas was elected in 2020. A former state legislator, he served in the Alabama House of Representatives from 1994 to 2002, representing the 49th district, which includes parts of St. Clair County.
Springville High School is adding new parking areas for visitors and faculty. Construction began on July 11 and is expected to be complete before school starts.
The Springville Public Library hosted Summer Reading 2023 with Lite Brite Play Stations on July 12.
Historic Laster’s Ice Cream Shop celebrated World Chocolate Day on July 7 with scoops of Zanzibar Chocolate ice cream cones.
Springville Elementary School will host Meet the Teacher on Tuesday, Aug. 1 from 4-6 p.m. for 1st and 3rd grades and Wednesday, Aug. 2 from 4-6 p.m. for 2nd and 4th grades.
The SHS Girls Volleyball Team is hosting Girls Youth Volleyball Camp on July 31, Aug. 1 and Aug. 3 from 1-4 p.m. each day. Cost is $60 per player and includes a t-shirt. Sign up on Remind: Text @khfd9d to 81010.
The SHS Basketball team is hosting Tiger Youth Basketball Camp for upcoming K-6th graders (boys and girls) on July 24-27 from 12-3 p.m. at the Springville High School Gym. Cost is $75 ($65 for more than one sibling). For questions, please email springvilletipoffclub@gmail.com.
Springville Parks and Recreation will host the Run 4 the Parks 5K on Aug. 19 at Big Springs Park with 4 races for all ages. There will be food trucks, vendors, prizes, music and more. For additional questions please contact lcleaver@cityofspringville.com or call 205-467-0265. springvilleparksandrec.com.
VBS Round-Up
July 17-21 Red Hill Baptist VBS 9-11:30 a.m.
July 24-28 St. Clair Springs Baptist Church 6:45-8:30 p.m.
July 23-25 Spring Valley Baptist Church Mobile VBS, 5 Locations 6-8 p.m.
Wed Nights The Church at Bradford Road Keepers of the Kingdom 6:30-8:30 p.m.
The Splash Pad is now open Tuesday-Saturday 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Sunday 1-5 p.m., Closed on Mondays. For additional questions, contact lcleaver@cityofspringville.com or call 205-467-0265.
The Springville Library is open Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. and every 1st and 3rd Saturday, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Call 205-467-2339 for more information.
The Springville Senior Center hosts yoga on Mondays, ceramics on Tuesdays and Thursdays.
