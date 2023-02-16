Congratulations to the following SMS cheerleaders who made the St Clair County, All-County Cheer squad: Chloe Turner, Parker Smith, Avery Worley, Addison Payton and Ava Gentry
Congratulations to SMS Tim Martin for winning the St. Clair County Spelling Bee on Feb. 2.
On Monday, Feb. 6 Austin Phillips was sworn in as the newest member of the Springville City Council for District 3.
Congratulations to the SHS Track Team for winning the 2023 AHSAA State Champions in the 5A Indoor Track 4 X 800 Relay on Feb. 4 at the Birmingham Crossplex. The team is made up of Cole Broome, Houston Colley, Elliott Denard, David Robles and Coach Watson.
Springville Middle School students in Coach Osborn’s classes are learning the legislative process by creating, editing, and passing bills on Feb. 9. First on the docket was a proposed bill to raise the minimum age of drivers to 18 years. The students were all opposed to the bill.
The Springville Chamber of Commerce will host a Roundtable Event with Donna Hartley of the ARC of St Clair on Wednesday, Feb. 22 at 7:30 a.m. at the Woodall Building.
Springville Splash Pad is opening for groups only the week of May 12-19, 2023. The rental rate is $400. There is a 50 percent discount if you are located in Springville. Visit SpringvilleParksandRec.com or email lcleaver@cityofspringville.com for more information.
Grief Share Classes at Christ Community Church in Springville. Grief can definitely be like a roller coaster, but there is hope, comfort & understanding at a GriefShare group. Register at christcommunitypca.com/griefshare
The Springville Civil Air Patrol, CAP-126 meets Tuesday nights 6-8:30 p.m. at the Springville National Guard Armory. Contact Maj. Michael McEntyre at 205-914-4146 if you have any questions. gocivilairpatrol.com.
The library is open Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. — 5 p.m., and every 1st and 3rd Saturday, 10 a.m. — 1 p.m. Call 205-467-2339 for more information.
The Springville Public Library Preschool Storytime is at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Registration requested. Call 205-467-2339 or send a Facebook message to register.
Feb. 16 Preschool Storytime 10:30 a.m.
Feb. 17 Beginner Yoga11:15 a.m. & 12 p.m.
Feb. 20 Genealogy Class 11 a.m.
Feb. 21 Babies & Books Storytime 10 a.m.
Feb. 23 Preschool Storytime 10:30 a.m.
Feb. 24 Beginner Yoga11:15 a.m. & 12 p.m.
Feb. 27 Genealogy Class 11 a.m.
Feb. 28 Strength & Flexibility 10:30 a.m.
Register by calling 205-467-2339
The Springville Senior Center hosts yoga on Mondays, ceramics on Tuesdays and Thursdays.
Check out its Facebook page for online activities and more information at facebook.com/seniorcenterspringville
The Springville Preservation Society is taking reservations for use of the historic “Little House” located adjacent to the Police Department for events or meetings. Rates are $40 for two hours; $75 for four hours; and $125 per day. For reservations call Gayle Hammonds at 205-937-3071 or Paulette Kelly at 205-467-3971.
