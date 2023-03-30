Big Springs Park had both ponds restocked with a Bluegill/Bass mix in the first of three phases on March 14. If you’re fishing these ponds, please let the fish grow by harvesting only larger fish.
Congratulations to the Springville Choirs for an amazing first AVA State Choral Performance Assessment (SCPA). 1st and 2nd Periods combined to get “II”s in performance and a “I” in sight reading, and our 3rd and 4th Periods combined to get straight “II”s across the board on March 16 at Canterbury United Methodist Church.
The “Sassy Alabama Sisters” (Red Hat Society) in association with the Springville Senior Center held a dinner at Jim ‘N Nick’s BBQ in Trussville. The group welcomed new members, Frances Weldon and Heather Keller.
Springville Elementary and the PTO hosted a coin drive that raised $10,199.40 for the school on Friday, March 17. The classrooms with the top donations were; 1st place-Mrs Cleveland, 2nd place-Mrs McDaniel and 3rd place-Mrs Isley.
Springville Splash Pad is opening for groups ONLY the week of May 12-19. The rental rate is $400. There is a 50 percent discount if you are located in Springville. Visit SpringvilleParksandRec.com or email lcleaver@cityofspringville.com for more information.
Cheer Registration is now open through April 15 for K4-6th grade. Cost: $350
Includes: Uniform Top, Uniform Bottom, Midriff, T-shirt, Skort, Bloomers, Bows, and Poms.
Visit SpringvilleParksandRec.com to register. For additional questions please contact lcleaver@cityofspringville.com or call 205-467-0265.
Grief Share Classes at Christ Community Church in Springville. Grief can definitely be like a roller coaster, but there is hope, comfort & understanding at a GriefShare group. Register at christcommunitypca.com/griefshare
The Springville Library is open Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. — 5 p.m., and every 1st and 3rd Saturday, 10 a.m. — 1 p.m. Call 205-467-2339 for more information.
The Springville Public Library Preschool Story time is at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Registration requested. Call 205-467-2339 or send a Facebook message to register.
Springville Senior Center Yoga on Mondays, Ceramics on Tuesdays and Thursdays
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.