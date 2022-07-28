Summer Reading 2022 Oceans of Possibilities at Springville Public Library held an end the season Festival on July 14th at Springville First UMC with face painting, games, food and Ariel as the special guest.
Springville Lady Tigers Volleyball Teams competed in pre-season Tournaments at Champions Sports Academy in Alexandria, Ala. on July 14th. Congratulations to Springville Junior Varsity who placed
1st at the 2022 Summer Volleyball Play Dates Tournament.
Church of the Highlands volunteers held a Serve Day at Springville Middle School to help welcome students back to a clean school on July 16th.
Springville Tiger Basketball hosted a Youth Basketball Skills Camp on July 21st at SMS.
The Springville Tigers Football Team helped move desks, furniture and supplies at SES on July 19th in preparation for the new school year.
SES will hold Kindergarten Camp July 27 and 28 from 8-11:30AM. There is no need to sign up. Students will tour the school, including the lunchroom, gym and library, and will be dismissed by carline. This is to help them get acclimated to kindergarten.
The Springville High School Basketball Team is hosting their annual SHS Tiger Basketball Camp on July 25-28th at the SHS gym. For more information email springvilletipoffclub@gmail.com
SHS and the Troy Ellis Foundation will host a Youth Football Camp on July 26th for K-6th grades. Contact thetroyellisfoundation.com for more information.
Springville Parks & Recreation
Splash Pad Hours are Monday: CLOSED, Tuesday- Saturday: 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Sunday: 1 a.m.-5 p.m.
Private Party Rentals: Tuesday-Saturday: 6-8 p.m., Sunday: 5-7 p.m.
Admission: $2 Per Person (3 and under free), Season Passes available
Groups of 15+ Must Reserve a Pavilion
Rainout Information will be on Springville Parks and Recreation Facebook or contact springvilleparksandrec.com.
Springville Community Meetings
Grief Share Classes at Christ Community Church in Springville. Grief can definitely be like a roller coaster, but there is hope, comfort & understanding at a GriefShare group. Register at https://www.christcommunitypca.com/griefshare
The Springville Civil Air Patrol, CAP-126 meets Tuesday nights 6-8:30 p.m. at the Springville National Guard Armory. Contact Maj. Michael McEntyre at 205-914-4146 if you have any questions. http://www.gocivilairpatrol.com.
Springville Library
The library is open Monday-Friday, 9:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m., and every 1st & 3rd Saturday, 10.-1 p.m. Call 205-467-2339 for more information.
The Springville Public Library Preschool Storytime is at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Individually packaged snacks and crafts also return this week. Be sure to register your group, as space remains limited. Call 205-467-2339 or send a Facebook message to register.
Springville Senior Center
Yoga on Mondays, Ceramics on Tuesdays and Thursdays
Check out their Facebook page for online activities and more information at https://www.facebook.com/seniorcenterspringville
Springville Preservation Society
The Springville Preservation Society is taking reservations for use of the historic “Little House” located adjacent to the Police Department for events or meetings. Rates are $40 for two hours; $75 for four hours; and $125 per day. For reservations call Gayle Hammonds at 205-937-3071 or Paulette Kelly at 205-467-3971.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.