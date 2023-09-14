The Springville Police Department S.R.O.s posed with Tuffy the Tiger on Sept. 1 at SHS. SRO Officers keep students safe at all Springville Schools.
The Springville Area Rotary Club recognized SHS Seniors Emma Howard, John Thatch and SHS AP language and composition Tteacher Nena Rich for their leadership at SHS on Sept. 7.
Members of the St Clair EMA, 911 and Springville Fire Dept. visited the Springville Senior Center and provided weather radios and spoke with seniors about weather safety on Sept. 7.
The Springville Area Chamber of Commerce hosted Senator Lance Bell who spoke at the Roundtable Breakfast event on Aug. 31 sponsored by Our Family To Yours Catering.
Springville High Football Schedule
8/24 Etowah (W 28-21)
9/1 at Mortimer Jordan (L 28-35)
9/8 Leeds (L 7-23)
9/15 at Southside
9/22 Alexandria (HC)
9/29 at Oneonta
10/6 Moody
10/13 at Lincoln
10/27 at SC County
11/3 Pell City (Senior Night)
The Splash Pad is open Tuesday-Saturday 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Sunday 1-5 p.m., Closed on Mondays. For additional questions, contact lcleaver@cityofspringville.com or call 205-467-0265.
Middle School Tennis Clinics for students in grades 6-8. Clinics will be held on Sept. 21, 28 and Oct. 5. The cost for all 4 clinics is $40. For any additional questions, reach out to rhopkins@cityofspringville.com or call our office at 205-467-0265.
The Springville Library is open Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. and every 1st and 3rd Saturday, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Call 205-467-2339 for more information.
The Springville Senior Center hosts yoga on Mondays, ceramics on Tuesdays and Thursdays.
9/15 Ceramics 8 a.m.-2 p.m.
9/18 Yoga 10:30 a.m.
9/21 Wreath Class 10 a.m.
9/25 Yoga 10:30 a.m.
9/26 Ceramics 8 a.m.-2 p.m.
9/27 Book Club 10 a.m.
9/29 Mimi Lee’s 9 a.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.