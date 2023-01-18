Congratulations to the Springville JV Wrestling Team for competing at the SCC Tournament on Jan. 14 at Ashville High School. The following wrestlers placed: Fisher L.,1st; Nate L., 1st; Bryson B., 2nd; Camden S., 2nd; JB W., 3rd; Owen St..J., 3rd; Canon K., 3rd; Maverick B., 3rd.
Congratulations to the January Springville Area Rotary Club Teacher Ashley Morrison and Students of the Month Amelia Blevins and Zach Brown. Presenting the awards was Rotary Club President Mike Ennis.
Mrs Hallman’s class learned about animal adaptations in science at Springville Elementary with hands-on lessons on Jan. 10.
Springville Middle School students in Mrs. Higdon’s classes learned about physical and chemical reactions on Jan. 11.
Springville Middle School will host a Prom and Pageant Dress Sale on Friday, Jan. 27 from 4-7 p.m. in the Springville Middle Auditorium.
SCHOOLS, CHURCHES, DAYCARES: Springville Splash Pad is opening for groups ONLY the week of May 12-19, 2023. The rental rate is $400. There is a 50 percent discount if you are located in Springville. Visit SpringvilleParksandRec.com or email lcleaver@cityofspringville.com for more information.
Grief Share Classes at Christ Community Church in Springville. Grief can definitely be like a roller coaster, but there is hope, comfort & understanding at a GriefShare group. Register at https://www.christcommunitypca.com/griefshare
The Springville Civil Air Patrol, CAP-126 meets Tuesday nights 6-8:30 p.m. at the Springville National Guard Armory. Contact Maj. Michael McEntyre at 205-914-4146 if you have any questions. http://www.gocivilairpatrol.com.
Springville Library
The library is open Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. — 5 p.m., and every 1st and 3rd Saturday, 10 a.m. — 1 p.m. Call 205-467-2339 for more information.
The Springville Public Library Preschool Storytime is at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Registration requested. Call 205-467-2339 or send a Facebook message to register.
Jan. 17 Muscle Strength & Flexibility Class 11:30 a.m.
Jan. 20 Beginner Yoga Class 11:15 a.m.
Jan. 23 Genealogy Class 11 a.m.
Jan. 24 Babies & Books Class 10 a.m.
Jan. 27 Beginner Yoga Class 11:15 a.m.
Jan. 30 Genealogy Class 11 a.m.
Jan. 31 Muscle Strength & Flexibility Class 11:30 a.m.
Springville Senior Center
Yoga on Mondays, ceramics on Tuesdays and Thursdays.
Check out its Facebook page for online activities and more information at https://www.facebook.com/seniorcenterspringville
