SYSA, Springville Youth Soccer competed in a 3v3 Live Tournament in Trussville on July 23.
Springville Elementary School received a helping hand from the Tigers Basketball Team and Coach Easterwood on July 25 to move boxes and prepare for the new school year.
The Springville Senior Center celebrated the 92nd birthday of Mr. John Cox with a game of Mexican Train Dominoes on July 24.
The Springville Senior Center celebrated the 97th birthday of Mrs. Gatha Harvey with cake and a luncheon on July 21.
The SHS Girls Volleyball Team is hosting Girls Youth Volleyball Camp on July 31, Aug. 1 and Aug. 3 from 1-4 p.m. each day. Cost is $60 per player and includes a t-shirt. Sign up on Remind: Text @khfd9d to 81010.
Back to School (SCCBOE)
Aug 8 — First Day Students, Last Name A-K
Aug 9 — First Day Students, Last Name L-Z
Springville Parks and Recreation will host the Run 4 the Parks 5K on Aug. 19 at Big Springs Park with 4 races for all ages. There will be food trucks, vendors, prizes, music and more. For additional questions please contact lcleaver@cityofspringville.com or call 205-467-0265. www.springvilleparksandrec.com
The Splash Pad is now open Tuesday-Saturday 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Sunday 1-5 p.m., Closed on Mondays. For additional questions, contact lcleaver@cityofspringville.com or call 205-467-0265.
The Springville Library is open Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. and every 1st and 3rd Saturday, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Call 205-467-2339 for more information.
The Springville Senior Center hosts yoga on Mondays, ceramics on Tuesdays and Thursdays.
Grief Share Classes at Christ Community Church in Springville. Grief can definitely be like a roller coaster, but there is hope, comfort & understanding at a GriefShare group. Register at https://www.christcommunitypca.com/griefshare
The Springville Civil Air Patrol, CAP-126 meets Tuesday nights 6-8:30 p.m. at the Springville National Guard Armory. Contact Maj. Michael McEntyre at 205-914-4146 if you have any questions.
