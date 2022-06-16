The Springville Senior Center formed the Sassy Alabama Sister’s Red Hats Society on June 3rd. They will hold regular meetings. Contact the Springville Senior Center for more information at https://www.facebook.com/seniorcenterspringville
Springville Middle School staff celebrated School Front Office Secretary Mrs. Charlotte and School Librarian Mrs. Donaldson on May 27th for their retirement.
Congratulations to Springville Lady Tiger Softball Player, #11, Makalyn Kyser for being selected as an All-State First team DH & also #22 Bella Bullington for being selected as an All-State second team Pitcher.
The Springville Police Department and the Springville Fire Department will host Springville Night Out on June 18th at Springville High School from 12p.m. until 5p.m. with a special guest appearance by Basmmaster Elite Pro Wes Logan. There will be free hot dogs, cotton candy and face painting.
Homestead Hollow will host its Summer Music Celebration on June 18th.
Gates open at 3:00 pm Bring a chair and/or blanket. Tickets available at www.homesteadhollow.com. Tickets are $25 each for adults, $10 each for kids ages 10 and under. Food, beverages and adult beverages will be available for purchase. Contact www.homesteadhollow.com for more information.
Area Kids Summer Activities, Camps and VBS
June 20-24 Straight Mountain Baptist MONUMENTAL VBS Springville/Oneonta
June 23 + Springville 1st UMC VBS (6 weeks) Springville
June 27-30. Trussville Gymnastics Under the Sea Camp
June 27-1 Straight Mountain Mennonite VBS Springville/Oneonta
June 27-1 Youth Camp 2022 (Springville Camp/Conf. Center) www.alabamayouthministries.com/events/youth-camp
June 27-29 Argo Baptist VBS Argo
July 10 Crosskids SMASH Party @ Springville Splashpad Springville
July 10-14 Ridgecrest Baptist ZOOMERANG VBS Trussville
July 13-15 Flow Church KID BLITZ 2022 Ashville
July 17-20 Crosspoint SMASH VBS Argo
July 18-22 Sumatanga Day Camp (1st-3rd grade) sumatanga.org>camp
Springville Parks & Recreation
Splash Pad Hours are Monday: CLOSED, Tuesday- Saturday: 10AM-6PM, Sunday: 1-5PM.
Private Party Rentals: Tuesday-Saturday: 6-8PM, Sunday: 5-7PM.
Admission: $2 Per Person (3 and under free), Season Passes available
Groups of 15+ Must Reserve a Pavilion
Rainout Information will be on Springville Parks and Recreation Facebook or contact springvilleparksandrec.com.
Grief Share Classes at Christ Community Church in Springville. Grief can definitely be like a roller coaster, but there is hope, comfort & understanding at a GriefShare group. Register at https://www.christcommunitypca.com/griefshare
The Springville Civil Air Patrol, CAP-126 meets Tuesday nights 6-8:30p.m. at the Springville National Guard Armory. Contact Maj. Michael McEntyre at (205) 914-4146 if you have any questions. http://www.gocivilairpatrol.com.
The Springville library is open Monday-Friday, 9 AM — 5 PM, and every 1st & 3rd Saturday, 10 AM — 1 PM. Call 205-467-2339 for more information.
