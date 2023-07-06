The Springville Public Library hosted Summer Reading 2023 with an Alice in Wonderland Tea Party on June 30.
The SMS and SHS Lady Tigers volleyball teams held a fundraiser on Tuesday, June 27 at Zaxby’s in Springville.
The Springville PD and SRO officers held a demonstration with the K9 Squad to students at SES Summer Camp on June 27.
The Springville Preservation Society hosted an event at the Springville Presbyterian Church to celebrate the150th Anniversary on June 25 with singing and an ice cream social. There were also exhibits set up in the Fellowship Hall telling the church history. Many former members attended.
The SHS Basketball team is hosting Tiger Youth Basketball Camp for upcoming K-6th graders (boys and girls) on July 24-27 from 12-3 p.m. at the Springville High School Gym. Cost is $75 ($65 for more than one sibling). For questions, please email springvilletipoffclub@gmail.com
VBS Round-Up
July 12-14 Flow Church, Ashville “Game On” 6:30-8:30 p.m.
July 24-28 St. Clair Springs Baptist Church 6:45-8:30 p.m.
July 23-25 Spring Valley Baptist Church Mobile VBS, 5 Locations 6-8 p.m.
Wed Nights The Church at Bradford Road Keepers of the Kingdom 6:30-8:30 p.m.
The Splash Pad is now open Tuesday-Saturday 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Sunday 1-5 p.m., Closed on Mondays. For additional questions, contact lcleaver@cityofspringville.com or call 205-467-0265.
Springville Parks and Recreation is launching Ready Set Tennis as the first of a series of offerings to build adult tennis skills and become connected with the Springville Players Club, a newly formed tennis group geared toward building lifelong tennis skills and opportunities for organized play here in Springville. This program is geared toward adult beginners. and includes : 4+ hours with a USTA tennis pro, an adult tennis racquet, and a Ready Set Tennis T-Shirt. Program dates and times: Saturdays from 9 a.m.-10 a.m., June 17 and 24. For more information contact lcleaver@cityofspringville.com or call 205-467-0265.
The Springville Library is open Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. — 5 p.m. and every 1st and 3rd Saturday, 10 a.m. — 1 p.m. Call 205-467-2339 for more information.
The Springville Senior Center hosts yoga on Mondays, ceramics on Tuesdays and Thursdays
