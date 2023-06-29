The Springville Public Library hosted Wheels That Move Our City as part of the Summer Reading 2023 with a visit from First Responders, including a safety activity from the Springville Fire Department on June 21.
The Springville Youth Cheerleaders held a fundraiser at Zaxby’s on June 20.
Springville High School welcomed Mr. Greg Gammon as the new director for the Tiger Marching Band on June 12.
The Springville Fire Department held a wreath laying ceremony recognizing the life and sacrifice of Springville Firefighter Jared Echols on June 17.
VBS Round-Up
July 12-14 Flow Church, Ashville “Game On” 6:30-8:30 p.m.
July 24-28 St. Clair Springs Baptist Church 6:45-8:30 p.m.
July 23-25 Spring Valley Baptist Church Mobile VBS, 5 Locations 6-8 p.m.
Wed Nights The Church at Bradford Road Keepers of the Kingdom 6:30-8:30 p.m.
The Splash Pad is now open Tuesday-Saturday 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Sunday 1-5 p.m., Closed on Mondays. For additional questions, contact lcleaver@cityofspringville.com or call 205-467-0265.
Springville Parks and Recreation is launching Ready Set Tennis as the first of a series of offerings to build adult tennis skills and become connected with the Springville Players Club, a newly formed tennis group geared toward building lifelong tennis skills and opportunities for organized play here in Springville. This program is geared toward adult beginners. and includes : 4+ hours with a USTA tennis pro, an adult tennis racquet, and a Ready Set Tennis T-Shirt. Program dates and times: Saturdays from 9 a.m.-10 a.m., June 17 and 24. For more information contact lcleaver@cityofspringville.com or call 205-467-0265.
The Springville Library is open Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. — 5 p.m. and every 1st and 3rd Saturday, 10 a.m. — 1 p.m. Call 205-467-2339 for more information.
The Springville Senior Center hosts yoga on Mondays, ceramics on Tuesdays and Thursdays
