Springville School Resource Officers met with staff at SES on August 3 to prepare for the upcoming school year and to keep students safe at all our schools.
The Springville Cross Country Team had a great practice and time at Noccalula Falls in Gadsden on July 29 as they prepare for the upcoming season.
Springville Elementary School received a breakfast buffet from Faith Community Fellowship of Springville for faculty and staff prepare for the new school year on August 3.
Reading Buddies at the Springville Public Library hosted the Greater Birmingham Humane Society for Summer Reading 2023. Some very special animal friends visited the library to listen to stories with on July 26.
Springville Parks and Recreation will host the Run 4 the Parks 5K on August 19 at Big Springs Park with 4 races for all ages. There will be food trucks, vendors, prizes, music and more. For additional questions please contact lcleaver@cityofspringville.com or call 205-467-0265. springvilleparksandrec.com.
The Splash Pad is now open Tuesday-Saturday 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Sunday 1-5 p.m., Closed on Mondays. For additional questions, contact lcleaver@cityofspringville.com or call 205-467-0265.
The Springville Library is open Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. and every 1st and 3rd Saturday, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Call 205-467-2339 for more information.
The Springville Senior Center hosts yoga on Mondays, ceramics on Tuesdays and Thursdays.
Grief Share Classes at Christ Community Church in Springville. Grief can definitely be like a roller coaster, but there is hope, comfort & understanding at a GriefShare group. Register at https://www.christcommunitypca.com/griefshare
The Springville Civil Air Patrol, CAP-126 meets Tuesday nights 6-8:30 p.m. at the Springville National Guard Armory. Contact Maj. Michael McEntyre at 205-914-4146 if you have any questions.
The Springville Preservation Society is taking reservations for use of the historic “Little House” located adjacent to the Police Department for events or meetings. Rates are $40 for two hours; $75 for four hours; and $125 per day. For reservations call Gayle Hammonds at 205-937-3071 or Paulette Kelly at 205-467-3971.
