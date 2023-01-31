The Miss Springville Pageant crowned the 2023 Miss Springville and her Court. Miss Congeniality and Miss Springville: Lauren Isley; 3rd Runner up and Interview Winner: Makayla Montgomery; 2nd Runner-up and Talent Winner: Laura Grace Whitt; 1st Runner-up, Committee’s Choice, and Photogenic Winner: Clara Ann Hughes.
Congratulations to SHS Drum Major, Abigail Royal, on being named a finalist in the Alabama Music Educators Association Young Composers Competition on Jan. 22 pictured with SHS Music and Band Teachers Mr. Hornsby and Mr. Saxon, respectively.
The SHS Wrestling Team and Coach Van honored the Seniors; Dayten Montgomery, Matthew Cherry, Bryan Cachon and Jackson Wildinger with an award ceremony on Jan. 25 at the SHS Gym.
Springville High School’s chapter of FFA visited with the SES Kindergarteners on Jan. 24 and brought some of their animals for the children to learn about animal husbandry.
The 3rd Annual Bridal Show will be held at the Woodall Building on Main Street in Springville, Sunday, Feb. 5 starting at 11 a.m. until evening. Admission is free and the event will host more than 20 vendors.
The Springville Public Library Preschool Storytime is at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Registration requested. Call 205-467-2339 or send a Facebook message to register. The library is open Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. — 5 p.m., and every 1st and 3rd Saturday, 10 a.m. — 1 p.m. Call 205-467-2339 for more information.
Springville Senior Center will host yoga on Mondays and ceramics on Tuesdays and Thursdays.
