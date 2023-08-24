Springville Parks and Recreation held the Run 4 the Parks 5K on Aug. 19 at Big Springs Park with four races for all ages. All proceeds benefit future projects at Springville Parks.
The Springville Area Rotary held its 2nd golf tournament at Limestone Springs Golf Course in Oneonta on Aug. 14. Poceeds will go towards scholarships at Springville and St. Clair High School for various school and community projects. Sponsors include Angler Recycling (Patrick Daniel), Massey Asphalt Paving (Trey Massey), All-State Insurance (Monty Reed), Enviro Spray (Austin Phillips) and Faith Community Fellowship (Springville). 1st Place team winners were: John Daniel Sr., John Gibbs, Jeff Turkey and Harold Misenhimer.
The Springville Senior Center enjoyed Mexican Train Dominoes on Aug. 15.
The Springville High School Cross Country Team held practices at Homestead Hollow in preparation for the 3rd Annual Homestead Hollow Invitational on Sept. 30.
Springville High Football Schedule
8/24 Etowah
9/1 at Mortimer Jordan
9/8 Leeds
9/15 at Southside
9/22 Alexandria (HC)
9/29 at Oneonta
10/6 Moody
10/13 at Lincoln
10/27 at SC County
11/3 Pell City (Senior Night)
The Splash Pad is now open Tuesday-Saturday 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Sunday 1-5 p.m., Closed on Mondays. For additional questions, contact lcleaver@cityofspringville.com or call 205-467-0265.
The Springville Library is open Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. and every 1st and 3rd Saturday, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Call 205-467-2339 for more information.
8/24 — Preschool Storytime — 10:30 a.m.
8/25 — Yoga & Strength — 11 a.m.
8/28 — Immune Support — 10 a.m.
8/31 — Preschool Storytime — 10:30 a.m.
The Springville Senior Center hosts yoga on Mondays, ceramics on Tuesdays and Thursdays.
Grief Share Classes at Christ Community Church in Springville. Grief can definitely be like a roller coaster, but there is hope, comfort & understanding at a GriefShare group. Register at christcommunitypca.com/griefshare
The Springville Civil Air Patrol, CAP-126 meets Tuesday nights 6-8:30 p.m. at the Springville National Guard Armory. Contact Maj. Michael McEntyre at 205-914-4146 if you have any questions.
