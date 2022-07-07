Springville’s Caleb Crumpton is a Life Scout with Boy Scout Troop 134 and for his Eagle Scout Project he built three boxes to collect worn and faded American flags so they can properly be retired. Their locations are as follows: Springville First United Methodist Church, Springville Antique Mall, and the Springville Police Department. If you or anyone you know has old flags sitting around, please bring them to one of the receptacles around town.
Springville SYA 6U Girls All-Star Softball Team brought the Gold home on June 25 in the Rec League 1st Place, Captain Division Tournament.
SES students were having a ball at Literacy Camp on June 30.
The Student Volunteers got hands-on with snakes at Summer Reading 2022 at Springville Public Library with Reptile Zoo with 6th Day Creatures on June 29.
The Springville High School Basketball Team is hosting their annual SHS Tiger Basketball Camp on July 25-28 at the SHS gym. For more information email springvilletipoffclub@gmail.com.
Area Kids Summer Activities, Camps and VBS
July 10 Crosskids SMASH Party at Springville Splashpad Springville
July 10-14 Ridgecrest Baptist ZOOMERANG VBS Trussville
July 13-15 Flow Church KID BLITZ 2022 Ashville
July 17-20 Crosspoint SMASH VBS Argo
July 18-22 Sumatanga Day Camp (1st-3rd grade) sumatanga.org>camp
Springville Parks & Recreation
Splash Pad Hours are Monday: CLOSED, Tuesday- Saturday: 10 AM-6 PM, Sunday: 1-5 PM.
Private Party Rentals: Tuesday-Saturday: 6-8 PM, Sunday: 5-7 PM.
Admission: $2 Per Person (3 and under free), Season Passes available
Groups of 15+ Must Reserve a Pavilion
Rainout Information will be on Springville Parks and Recreation Facebook or contact springvilleparksandrec.com.
Springville Community Meetings
Grief Share Classes at Christ Community Church in Springville. Grief can definitely be like a roller coaster, but there is hope, comfort & understanding at a GriefShare group. Register at christcommunitypca.com/griefshare
The Springville Civil Air Patrol, CAP-126 meets Tuesday nights 6-8:30p.m. at the Springville National Guard Armory. Contact Maj. Michael McEntyre at 205-914-4146 if you have any questions. gocivilairpatrol.com.
Springville Library
The library is open Monday-Friday, 9 AM - 5 PM, and every 1st & 3rd Saturday, 10 AM - 1 PM. Call 205-467-2339 for more information.July 2 Writer’s Group 10:30am
Aug 6 Writer’s Group 10:30am
The Springville Public Library Preschool Storytime is at 10:30 AM on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Individually packaged snacks and crafts also return this week. Be sure to register your group, as space remains limited. Call 205-467-2339 or send a Facebook message to register.
Springville Senior Center
Yoga on Mondays, Ceramics on Tuesdays and Thursdays
Check out their Facebook page for online activities and more information at facebook.com/seniorcenterspringville
Springville Preservation Society
The Springville Preservation Society is taking reservations for use of the historic “Little House” located adjacent to the Police Department for events or meetings. Rates are $40 for two hours; $75 for four hours; and $125 per day. For reservations call Gayle Hammonds at 205-937-3071 or Paulette Kelly at 205-467-3971.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.