The Springville Library hosted Summer Reading 2022 with Tie Dye for Teens Day on July 1.
The Springville Fire Department and Chief Harvey held a Dedication and Push Ceremony on July 6. The new fire truck, Engine 5, was dedicated to the memory of fallen Springville Firefighter, Jared Echols. Members of the Fire Department honored tradition by creating an old fashioned fire brigade to add water to Engine 5 and then pushed the new fire truck into its bay.
Cadets with the Springville Civil Air Patrol CAP-126 volunteered with Springville Night Out on June 18.
SES will hold Kindergarten Camp July 27 and 28 from 8-11:30 a.m. There is no need to sign up. Students will tour the school, including the lunchroom, gym and library, and will dismiss by carline. This is to help them get get acclimated to kindergarten.
The Springville High School Basketball Team is hosting their annual SHS Tiger Basketball Camp on July 25-28 at the SHS gym. For more information email springvilletipoffclub@gmail.com.
Kids Summer Activities, Camps and VBS
July 17-20 Crosspoint SMASH VBS Argo
July 18-22 Sumatanga Day Camp (1st-3rd grade) sumatanga.org>camp
Springville Parks & Recreation
Splash Pad Hours are Monday: CLOSED, Tuesday- Saturday: 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Sunday: 1 a.m.-5 p.m.
Private Party Rentals: Tuesday-Saturday: 6-8 p.m., Sunday: 5-7 p.m.
Admission: $2 Per Person (3 and under free), Season Passes available
Groups of 15+ Must Reserve a Pavilion
Rainout Information will be on Springville Parks and Recreation Facebook or contact springvilleparksandrec.com.
Springville Community Meetings
Grief Share Classes at Christ Community Church in Springville. Grief can definitely be like a roller coaster, but there is hope, comfort & understanding at a GriefShare group. Register at https://www.christcommunitypca.com/griefshare
The Springville Civil Air Patrol, CAP-126 meets Tuesday nights 6-8:30 p.m. at the Springville National Guard Armory. Contact Maj. Michael McEntyre at 205-914-4146 if you have any questions. http://www.gocivilairpatrol.com.
Springville Library
The library is open Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. — 5 p.m., and every 1st and 3rd Saturday, 1 a.m. — 1 p.m. Call 205-467-2339 for more information.
The Springville Public Library Preschool Storytime is at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Individually packaged snacks and crafts also return this week. Be sure to register your group, as space remains limited. Call 205-467-2339 or send a Facebook message to register.
